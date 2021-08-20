Who's News: Aug. 21-22, 2021

Hartwick College political science professor Laurel Elder recently published “The Partisan Gap - Why Democratic Women Get Elected But Republican Women Don’t.”
According to a media release, the book looks at the imbalance of elected women in political office from the two major U.S. parties in which Democratic women far outnumber Republican women.
Elder gives credit to a Faculty Research Grant that allowed her to travel to Washington, D.C. to conduct interviews and FlightPath opportunities that brought students and alumni into her research. FlightPath incorporates real-world work experiences and alumni connections into each student’s journey.
Former student Abby Meltzer ‘20, served as Elder’s research assistant during the summer of 2019, which was reportedly crucial to the timely completion of her book.
FlightPath intern, Roxanne Mitchell ‘21, helped prepare the final manuscript for publication, which allowed her to develop and hone skills that will help her as she pursues her graduate degree, a master’s degree in public administration.
Hartwick student Lia Porpeglia ‘22 updated Elder’s research on women’s representation through the most recent elections. Sharpening her research skills — collecting empirical data, building data sets and placing empirical findings in the context of academic literature — provided a new perspective for the Hartwick senior.
Hartwick alumnus Jon Taets ‘02, who served as legislative director for a member of Congress drew from Capitol Hill network to help set up interviews with party officials, members of Congress and their staffs, and leaders among those seeking to recruit women candidates.
Elder has published on issues including the politics of parenthood and the family, public opinion toward candidate spouses and women’s representation. Her research has been covered in national news publications including The Washington Post, New York Times, Boston Globe, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, Huffington Post, Politico.com, and Fivethirtyeight.com.
She received her bachelor’s degree in political science from Colgate University in 1994, and her doctorate degree in 1999 from Ohio State University.
She is a member of the Executive Committee for the National Political Science Honor Society, Pi Sigma Alpha. She has advised Hartwick’s chapter of the Political Science Honor Society for 22 years, winning six national best chapter awards for programming designed to help Hartwick students become more informed and engaged citizens.
Recipients of the Edwin Harbaugh Memorial Award for 2021 have been announced. Given by the Catskill Community Players, the recipients are Krystal Poole and Sarah Wake.
Poole, a June graduate of Charlotte Valley Central School in Davenport, will attend Syracuse University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts and School of Education in a dual enrollment.
Wake, a June graduate of Delaware Academy Central School at Delhi, will attend SUNY Potsdam.
Both will study music education.
Harbaugh, of Hobart, was a member of Catskill Community Players and served as its technical adviser. He died in 1997 at the age of 63.
The Syracuse Chapter of the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters Society has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Joseph Ontl, a June graduate of Charlotte Valley Central School and class salutatorian. He is the son of Randy and Lynn Ontl of Davenport.
According to a media release, high school seniors were required write essays about their thoughts on a career in the risk management and insurance industry as part of the scholarship application process.
Ontl was a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, Yearbook Club, Students Against Destructive Decisions, and Student Council, where he served in a number of roles including president.
An athlete, Ontl was honored with the Joseph Beck Award for his participation in interscholastic league competitions, outstanding academic records and service to his community.
He plans on attending St. John Fisher College in Rochester in the fall to study biology.
Niki Dibble of Bloomville earned an Award of Excellence from Western Governors University Teachers College and Elizabeth Hitt of Davenport Center earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Business. WGU is in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Afton Central School agricultural education teacher Victoria Gregory was recently honored by the New York Association of Agricultural Educators with a 2021 Outstanding Service Citation.
According to a media release, throughout her career Gregory has dedicated her time to her students and community and also found time to participate as a member and leader of Otsego County Farm Bureau, Chenango County 4-H, New York FFA Foundation, Unadilla Valley Central School District Board of Education, Afton Teachers Association, Alumni and FFA.
As further stated in the release, Gregory has been instrumental in opening the door for fellow women in agricultural education as she was one of the first who entered the profession in the state of New York. Throughout her 33 years in agricultural education, she has continued to ensure the availability of scholarship opportunities and professional development experiences for fellow teachers, while also leading the New York State FFA Foundation in its efforts to continually renovate the New York State FFA Leadership Camp, Oswegatchie Educational Center in Croghan.
