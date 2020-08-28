Joanna Cacciola joined Commerce Chenango on Aug. 19, as economic development assistant and grant writer.
Commerce Chenango Preisdent and CEO Kerri Green announced the appointment.
According to a media release, Cacciola will work directly with Green to help accelerate all of its economic development organizations forward, including Development Chenango Corporation and Chenango County IDA.
As further stated in the release, a 2007 graduate of Hartwick College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in art history, Cacciola received a master’s degree in arts administration and policy in 2010 from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.
While at SAIC, Cacciola focused her career development on stewardship and fundraising and her research on the role of art in public spaces and art’s impact on community identity and development.
After her studies, Cacciola remained in Chicago and worked with a variety of nonprofits, returning to Hartwick in 2016, working in College Advancement and focusing primarily in donor stewardship.
She also assisted in grant writing, frontline fundraising and events planning. Since the fall of 2016, Cacciola supported the Community Arts Network of Oneonta, where she chaired the organization’s annual summer arts and music festival, sat on the executive committee and served as president from 2019 to 2020.
Cacciola said, “I am excited to join the Commerce Chenango team and am looking forward to learning more about the organization and working with all of the Chenango County businesses.”
Rounding out the team is Communications and Tourism Director Audrey Robinson, Membership and Programs Director Mary Miner, and Administrative and Programs Assistant Megan Brennan.
Organized in 1959, Commerce Chenango describes itself as a nonprofit, community based organization dedicated to enhancing the economic growth of Chenango County and the surrounding area.
Dr. Jenny LaBudde, formerly of Cooperstown, will begin practicing at Memorial Hospital’s Women’s Health and Family Birthing Center in North Conway, New Hampshire, as an obstetrician/gynecologist in September.
According to a media release, LaBudde recently completed a four-year residency at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine.
LaBudde has a degree in feminism and gender studies from Colorado College and earned her medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine.
Following medical school graduation, LaBudde joined the OBGYN residency program at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine, which is affiliated with Tufts University School of Medicine. Her residency included work with Portland’s refugee community.
She credits listening to the perspective of her father, an orthopedic surgeon for the past 30 years in Cooperstown, with helping her through her residency.
