One of more than 60 applicants, Maya Powers of Worcester was awarded a full-tuition scholarship to Elmira College. The class valedictorian will major in political science and legal studies at Elmira. Anna Hooper of Fultonham was a finalist.
According to a media release, five full-tuition scholarships are awarded per year to first-year, full-time students through an application and interview process. A grade-point average of 3.7 to 3.9 is required as well as a score of 1,300 on the Scholastic Aptitude Test or 28 on the American College Test composite. A committee of college faculty and administrators reviewed high school transcripts, academic profiles, letters of recommendation, personal statements and video essay.
The scholarship is renewable at the level of the entering year for up to four years, upon enrollment at Elmira College. Runner-up finalists will receive a $25,000 Trustee Scholarship, the highest merit scholarship offered at Elmira College.
The Chenango County Historical Society recently honored two graduating high school seniors from Chenango County with the annual Elinor Robb Troicke Memorial Scholarship. Named in honor of McDonough community member Elinor Robb Troicke, the scholarship has been awarded every year since 2013.
This year’s recipients are Amy Avolio of Norwich and Bailey Mizrahi of Sherburne. Avolio, a graduate of Unadilla Valley Central School, plans to study film and animation at Rochester Institute of Technology. Mizrahi, an alum of Sherburne-Earlville High School, intends to major in early childhood education and minor in coaching at SUNY Cortland.
Avolio was involved in both band and chorus, performed several times at NYSSMA All-County festivals, as well in UVCS Drama Club productions.
Mizrahi was involved in soccer, track and field, cheerleading and Mock Trial. In addition, Mizrahi spent time mentoring and coaching, as well as serving on the Chenango Youth Philanthropy board.
Troicke served for many years as a volunteer museum educator at CCHS. She taught art at Oxford Academy and Central School for more than 20 years before retiring in 1989. She was a member of the McDonough United Methodist Church, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School and was a member of the United Methodist Women.
Additionally, Troicke was both a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader, Chenango Piece Makers Quilt Club member, co-founded the McDonough Improvement Committee, is credited with bringing the McDonough Library and Calvary Community Center to fruition and served as McDonough town historian.
More than 600 students were awarded scholarships at SUNY Oneonta. According to a media release, the college's scholarship funds total more than $60 million and are the result of con
Heather Brown was recently promoted to manager of the Women, Infants and Children program at Opportunities for Otsego.
According to a media release, Brown has been employed by Opportunities for Otsego since 2015 as WIC Qualified Nutritionist-Breastfeeding Coordinator. In that role she was responsible for developing nutrition and care plans, providing guidance to program nutritionists on high-risk participants and coordinating activities of Breastfeeding Peer Counselors and the breast pump distribution program.
In her new position, Brown will oversee all aspects of the WIC program, including program planning and implementation, fiscal management, employee supervision and compliance with state Department of Health requirements.
WIC is a supplemental nutrition program that provides food, health care referrals, nutrition education and breastfeeding support to income-eligible pregnant, breastfeeding and non-breastfeeding postpartum women and infants and children as old as 5.
Opportunities for Otsego is at 3 W. Broadway in Oneonta. Visit www.ofoinc.org for more information.
