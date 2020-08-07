Two area students were among those honored at the 39th annual EVVY Awards held online on May 29, by Boston’s Emerson College.
Modeled after the Oscars and Emmys, award categories included projects in journalism, theater, post production and audio, communications and marketing, performance, writing, television and film.
William Schwartz of Masonville, media arts production, class of 2020 and Kaitlin Curtis of Cooperstown, marketing communications, class of 2023, each received an EVVY award.
Worcester’s Iroquois Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution received an award at the recent annual Continental Congress held virtually.
According to a media release, the chapter set a goal and increased its membership by at least 10% as part of a DAR Luminary Challenge and in doing so received Radiant level recognition. Chapter spokesman Nancy Milavec said the group is well on its way to surpassing that goal for 2020.
Women older than 18 who can trace and prove their lineage to a Revolutionary War patriot are eligible for membership in the DAR.
Anthony Arroyo of Cobleskill, a music industry major at SUNY Oneonta, capped his senior year with an internship involving the production of live stream performances.
“Live streaming is a powerful medium,” said Music Lecturer Nancy Tarr in a media release, adding, “Everyone from Lincoln Center to Erykah Badu and Jill Scott have tapped into the technology now that large gatherings are banned because of COVID-19.”
As further stated by Tarr in the release, “The live streaming class exposes them (students) to every aspect of the event, from start to finish. They are doing the marketing, signing the artists and producing the event. Each student is given the opportunity to focus on the niche that best relates to their interests.”
The resulting live stream production featured SUNY Oneonta music program members. Students performed original works which were broadcast simultaneously across social media channels on July 30. Arroyo produced the program.
The idea for the class came from a visit from alumnus and tour manager Sam Wild. He presented the platform he uses to produce once weekly live streams. He shared his expertise with the students to help get the event jumpstarted.
SUNY Oneonta music alumni joined Wild to help students with their live stream event including Grammy award-winning songwriter Scott Harris, Society of European Stage Authors and Composers Vice President Eric Lense, music agent Dan Boyle, producer, sound designer and composer Adam Raymonda and music producer Eric Cullen. Parker Lyons of Woodridge Recording Studio, Craig Howe from the Williamsburg School of Music and James Boss of Reybee Inc. also lent their expertise.
“I receive emails from alumni asking how they can help our students and already am lining up guest speakers and mentors for the fall,” said Tarr. “It’s incredible how our alumni want to invest in the future of our students.”
Delaware Valley Hospital in Walton has received certification of its pulmonary rehabilitation program by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.
According to a media release, Delaware Valley’s pulmonary rehabilitation program participated in an application process that required detailed documentation of the program’s practices.
Delaware Valley’s cardiac rehabilitation program was re-certified by the AACVPR last summer.
