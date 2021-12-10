SUNY Oneonta student Jessica Payne of Burlington Flats was recently recognized for achieving a leadership milestone in the college’s Leadership Education and Development program.
Payne, who is studying geography anthropology, earned the first level referred to as silver level. There are two more levels in the program, gold and platinum.
According to a media release, LEAD@Oneonta is described as a comprehensive leadership program based on the most up-to-date research and guidelines from the Council for the Advancement of Standards in Higher Education.
All students may choose to participate in the LEAD program, which aims to better prepare them for life after college by providing a comprehensive picture of leadership and the skills needed to be a good leader.
