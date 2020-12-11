Five area SUNY Oneonta students are among 70 recipients of the Richard Siegfried Student Award that requires students earn a semester total grade-point average of 3.9 or higher.
The recipients include include Zachary Brown of Fly Creek, Amethyst Gardner of Oneonta, Jacob Lyons of Morris, Leslie Tallmadge of Afton and Matthew Williams of Sidney.
The award is in memory of SUNY Oneonta Professor of Theatre Richard K. Siegfried whose career spanned from 1958 to 1995.
According to a media release, Siegfried epitomized excellence in his academic life, through imagination, meticulous scholarship and discipline and through his expectation of the same pursuit of excellence in his students and colleagues. His dedication has been described as bringing excellence to his work in such historical theater worlds as Aristophanes, Moliere, Ibsen, or Chekhov, study of the skills of voice and movement and leadership in the imaginative creativity of improvisation.
