John Messner, son of Larry and Dolores Messner and nephew of the The Rev. Paul Messner, pastor of the Otsego County Lutheran Parish, will appear in a holiday movie scheduled to air on the Lifetime cable television channel Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Messner plays Michael, a single father and the film’s love interest for Rachel in “The Christmas High Note.”

According to a media release, among Messner’s acting roles are including “The Tears of the Sun,” Running Scared” and “Spartan.” He also appeared in “Jane the Virgin.” 

 

 

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you