John Messner, son of Larry and Dolores Messner and nephew of the The Rev. Paul Messner, pastor of the Otsego County Lutheran Parish, will appear in a holiday movie scheduled to air on the Lifetime cable television channel Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Messner plays Michael, a single father and the film’s love interest for Rachel in “The Christmas High Note.”
According to a media release, among Messner’s acting roles are including “The Tears of the Sun,” Running Scared” and “Spartan.” He also appeared in “Jane the Virgin.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.