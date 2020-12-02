Who's News: Dec. 2, 2020

Karen McGrath has been promoted to senior vice president for enrollment and student success at Hartwick College in Oneonta.
Her promotion was announced recently by Hartwick College President Margaret L. Drugovich.
According to a media release, McGrath will have institutional accountability for student persistence, from recruitment through graduation.
Oversight of direct student academic support services has been added to her leadership of admissions, financial aid, the Office of the Registrar, campus life and student experience, and campus safety.
McGrath joined Hartwick in May, 2015, as vice president for enrollment management.
In December, 2017, she was promoted to vice president for enrollment management and student experience, integrating oversight of all functions within the enrollment management and student affairs divisions.
A dual graduate of the University of Vermont in Burlington, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry and a master’s degree in higher education and student affairs administration.
