Todd Scorzafava was recently recognized by Financial Advisor IQ Leadership Council as one of the top 300 advisers in the country.
The partner in charge of wealth management at Eagle Rock Wealth Management in East Hanover, New Jersey, is from Oneonta. He is a graduate of Oneonta High School and SUNY Oneonta.
Scorzafava lives in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey with his wife, Tina and daughter, Victoria.
Two members of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office received promotions recently in swearing-in ceremonies conducted by Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. DuMond.
According to a media release, former senior investigator Joe Mauro was promoted to lieutenant. Mauro, a 21-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, started his career as a corrections officer. A promotion to deputy sheriff was followed by another to investigator and then senior investigator.
Mauro will command the Road Patrol, Criminal Investigations and Civil Enforcement Divisions in his role as lieutenant.
Former Deputy Sheriff Jeffrey Clark was promoted to corporal. Clark, also a 21-year veteran, serves as the School Resource Deputy.
Veterinarian Allan Bregman of Delhi will begin his 2022 term as president of the New York State Veterinary Medical Society on Jan. 1.
According to a media release, the longtime member of NYSVMS previously served as treasurer and on the executive board and chaired the budget and finance committee. He is a member of the management relations and government relations committee.
Bregman received the organization’s Merit Award in 2016 and was awarded Veterinarian of the Year in 2020.
The society represents more than 2,500 licensed veterinarians in New York. Its mission is to lead New York veterinarians in the education, advancement and protection of animal wellness, public health and the veterinary medical profession.
Amaal Bahnas, a senior at Margaretville Central School, has been named a College Board National Recognition Programs Scholar for 2021.
According to a media release, she received National Rural and Small Town Scholar and African American Recognition Program Scholar awards this year based on her academic achievements.
The program is designed to honor student accomplishments and to help create additional pathways to college for underrepresented students.
Eligibility includes earning a 3.5 or higher cumulative grade-point average by the middle of junior year and scoring in the top 2.5% on the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test and National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test among high school juniors in her region.
Five SUNY Oneonta faculty members were recognized for their scholarly and creative works during the 2020-21 academic year at the college’s recent Community of Scholars event. The recognitions were announced in a media release.
Named Scholars of the Year were Milne Library Reference and Instruction Librarian Sarah Rhodes and assistant professors Bharath Ramkumar, Human Ecology, School of Education, Human Ecology and Sports Studies; Susan Goodier, History, School of Liberal Arts and Business; and Daniel Stich, Biology, School of Sciences.
The Innovation Pedagogy Award was presented to Alejandra Escudero, lecturer, Foreign Languages and Literatures, School of Liberal Arts and Business.
Visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/grants-development-office for more information.
