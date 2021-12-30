Who's News: Dec. 31, 2021-Jan 2, 2022

Mandy Kilmer, a registered nurse at UHS Delaware Valley Hospital in Walton, is this year’s recipient of the hospital’s Sally Dean Award.
According to a media release, Kilmer embodies the UHS system values of compassion, respect, trust and teamwork.
The annual award was created in memory of another registered nurse, Sally Dean, who during her tenure a DVH, is reported to have treated her patients, their visitors and her co-workers with dedication, commitment and compassion.
Kilmer, an RN in the imaging department, received her nursing degree from SUNY Delhi and began her career on the medical floor at Fox Hospital. She also worked at Bassett Hospital in the primary care clinics as a triage nurse and then became the clinical RN supervisor. Kilmer began working at Delaware Valley in 2010 on the medical floor.
Kilmer has cross-trained in numerous areas and is capable of working in the ER, ambulatory services and on the medical floor. On more than a few occasions, she has worked in several departments in a single day. She has been known to work a full day in one department, then switch to another department to help cover a shift.
Kilmer was instrumental in getting the hospital’s new Gastroenterology service up and running. Most recently, she has been working with cardiologist Keyoor Patel, caring for those having echo cardiograms and/or nuclear stress tests.
When presenting the award, DVH President and CEO Rolland Bojo commented that when he first met Kilmer he immediately knew how dedicated she was to Delaware Valley Hospital.
When accepting the award, Kilmer said that what makes her work so enjoyable is that everyone at DVH works as a team and it is like working and taking care of family.
The winner of the 2021 Electric Car raffle sponsored by Friends of Rogers is Keith Thode of Grapevine, Texas, and formerly of Sherburne.
According to a media release, Thode, who has owned electric vehicles since 2014, won a 2020 Tesla Model 3. When he picked up his car in early December, he presented raffle sponsors with a $5,000 donation from the Thode Family Fund to further the environmental education opportunities at Rogers Environmental Education Center in Sherburne.
A 1989 graduate of Sherburne-Earlville Central School, Thode said in the release that he considers Sherburne his hometown. He recalled memories of Rogers Center and ties to Sherburne.
The release states that Thode was chosen for membership in the Sherburne-Earlville High School Wall of Fame because of his U.S. business and community accomplishments. He and his family are sponsors of the Save the Sherburne Inn Restoration Project and he and friends, Tommy Slawsky, Beth King and Tammy Van Wagner, are founders of the Sherburne Earlville Alumni Scholarship Fund and Trade Award. The fund awards academic scholarships to S-E graduates who plan on going to college as well as Trade Awards in the form of financial gifts to S-E graduates planning to go into skilled trades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.