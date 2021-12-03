Pamela Baxter, a seventh-grader at Milford Central School, was named October student of the month along with high school sophomore Delaney Maison.
Talia Dallas, a sixth-grader at Milford Central School, was named November student of the month along with high school senior Erica Eggleston.
Hope Von Stengel has been named Community Arts Network of Oneonta’s first executive director.
According to a media release, Von Stengel has resided in Oneonta for nearly 15 years, first became a board member eight years ago and has organized events for local art groups More Art Space and Pop Shop Oneonta.
She looks forward to extending CANO’s programming and bringing more art to the community.
Sheila A. Marshman, an associate professor of agricultural business at SUNY Morrisville, recently received the International Executive Service Corps Frank Pace award after completing a consulting project with female farmers from Kenya.
According to a media release, the award, named for one of IESC’s founders, is given each year to a volunteer considered to have performed the most outstanding project in the previous year.
Marshman and her project partner Caroline Kosgei implemented a marketing strategy for Samli Dairy Cooperative in Emali, Makueni County, an area known for failed dairy processing start-ups and low farmer financial inclusion.
They conducted a market assessment for milk and other value-added products in the region, enhanced the co-op’s bankability in order to attract investment, developed sustainable market entry strategies, and delivered a detailed implementation plan. Using the project’s marketing strategy and plan, Samli accessed $75,000 in finances within three months to produce new value-added milk products.
The cooperative also increased its membership from less than 100 members to more than 900 members, most of them pastoralist women. It increased milk collection from 150 liters to more than 10,000 liters per day.
Samli also gained a new client, Brookside Ltd., one of the largest dairy processors in East Africa, securing better prices and a guaranteed market for their members.
As furtther stated in the realease, during her tenure at Morrisville, Marshman fostered the college’s four-year degree in agricultural business development and is presently co-writing the college’s first master’s degree program in food and agribusiness.
In 2016 she was awarded the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Service.
In 2015, Marshman joined the consulting team of NY FarmNet, based out of the Dyson School at Cornell University.
She helps farm families across NYS make financial decisions and plan for their future through succession/estate planning.
Marshman also serves on the Board for the Development Chenango Corporation, the NBT Bank Southern Tier Regional Advisory Board, The New York State Promotion Order Board, The NYS Dairy Think Tank, and the New York State Agricultural Foundation Board.
She is also a graduate of LEADNY class 11.
In 2021 she was awarded the NYS Dairy Distinction Person of the Year.
She resides with her husband, John, and their daughter, Lily, on his family’s seventh generation dairy farm, Tiger Lily Holsteins, owned by John, David and Corey Marshman, founded in 1856.
Marshman is also active in many local organizations, including youth softball and 4-H.
SUNY Oneonta student Jessica Payne of Burlington Flats was recently recognized for achieving a leadership milestone in the college’s Leadership Education and Development program.
Payne, who is studying geography anthropology, earned the first level referred to as silver level. There are two more levels to complete in the program, gold and platinum.
According to a media release, LEAD@Oneonta is described as a comprehensive leadership program based on the most up-to-date research and guidelines from the Council for the Advancement of Standards in Higher Education.
All students may choose to participate in the LEAD program, which aims to better prepare them for life after college by providing a comprehensive picture of leadership and the skills needed to be a good leader.
