Nellie Gipson of Unadilla, Robert Schlather of Cooperstown and retired state Sen. Jim Seward of Milford have been named Honorary Life Trustees of The Glimmerglass Festival by its board of trustees.
The Glimmerglass Festival is an opera and musical theater company, offering new productions every summer at the Alice Busch Opera Theater in Springfield Center.
According to a statement included in a media release by Board Chairman Robert Nelson, “Honorary Trusteeships were established several years ago by the governing board to recognize and acknowledge individuals from our ranks for their extraordinary service and exceptional contributions. Nellie, Bob and Jim have provided and continue to provide invaluable guidance as regular trustees, and this additional distinction is a special way we are able to express our deepest appreciation.”
The release notes that Gipson has served on the Glimmerglass Festival Board of Trustees for the past four years. She and her husband, Robert, support a number of the area’s historical, educational and cultural institutions, including the Festival and Gipson works to connect those organizations through her involvement with Glimmerglass. She is also credited with sharing her background in the arts and appreciation for its power to improve lives, particularly with regard to programs for regional families and youths.
Schlather has, according to the release, contributed thousands of hours to the Festival during his decades as a trustee. He served as both chairman and president of the board, has chaired the audit committee for many years and was active in helping the company solve many of its seasonal staff housing needs. He also helped find and secure the company’s warehouse and rehearsal hall land in the town of Warren.
As further stated in the release, during his three decades as a state Senator, Seward spoke about the Festival’s value to the community — economically, culturally, educationally, and in terms of its importance to the quality of life for residents of the region. He also helped make possible nearly $4 million in funding from the state for projects ranging from flood damage repairs to the expansion of restrooms, the building of the company’s rehearsal hall and major improvements to the Festival campus.
More than 25 SUNY Delhi student-athletes were selected for academic excellence as part of the North Atlantic Conference fall All-Academic Team.
The conference academic list recognizes all student-athletes who participated in fall practice/competition and possess a cumulative grade-point average above 3.5.
Local students selected include Morgan Condon of Walton, Aidan Cutting of Unadilla, Gavin Fetterman of Otego, Alexa DuBois of Hobart and Sara Fischetti of Delhi.
