Opportunities for Otsego’s Crisis Intervention Services Director William Rivera has been elected to lead the Southern Tier Homeless Coalition Board of Directors as its president for the 2022 year.
According to a media release, the Coalition is described as a collaborative nonprofit organization committed to creating systems and solutions to prevent and end homelessness in a region that includes the counties of Chenango, Delaware and Otsego as well as Broome, Cortland and Tioga.
Rivera, who has has served as OFO’s crisis intervention director since 2014, oversees emergency housing and shelter services offered through Opportunities for Otsego’s Violence Intervention Program and Emergency Housing Assistance Program. He has been a STHC board member since 2019.
Works of art by more than 40 SUNY Oneonta students, eight of them local, are featured in the college’s Virtual Student Juried Art Show.
According to a media release, the pieces created by student artists will be presented continuously online in a virtual space.
The selections were chosen from an open jury process and those entered by members of the art faculty. Painting, drawing, sculpture, digital print, digital video and an assortment of mixed media make up this year’s exhibit.
Area students featured in the show include Sophia Biagini of Bloomville, Danielle Fictner of Prattsville, Kylie Hatalla of Laurens, Trey Lambrecht of Oneonta, Branden Law of Oxford, Beverly McCafferty of Otego, Adrianna Newell of Oneonta and Jade Strauss of Stamford.
The exhibition catalog will remain available until Dec. 16, at https://tinyurl.com/2y88xjbm.
An induction ceremony was held recently for 69 students at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica by the college’s Lambda Beta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for two-year colleges.
Four area students were among the inductees. They are Matthew Huestis of Hartwick, Tyler Ingraham of Oxford and Samantha O’Connor and Connor Scheffler, both of Richfield Springs.
Students must have at least a 3.5 cumulative grade-point average and 12 credits completed toward a degree to be eligible for membership.
