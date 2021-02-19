Who's News: Feb. 20-21, 2021

Jeanet “Jan” Calhoun of Cooperstown was honored in January as Trauma Program Manager of Distinction for 2020 by the New York State Division of the American Trauma Society.
According to a media release, Calhoun was nominated for the award by her Bassett Medical Center team with the support of the hospital’s Chief of Emergency Services Mark Winther.
“Jan has provided extraordinary leadership and service through a critical period for Bassett Medical Center’s Emergency Department,” Winther stated in the release.
Calhoun, who was named interim trauma program manager in January of 2019 and manager in March of 2020, is credited with teaching herself the job.
“I like challenges and solving puzzles,” Calhoun stated in the release, adding that during their six-month accreditation process, if someone thought they couldn’t do something in time, “we made ourselves do it.”
Calhoun, who began her nursing education at SUNY Delhi, joined Bassett in January of 2007 at O’Connor Hospital as an emergency department nurse and MRI infusion nurse. In 2018, she moved to Bassett Medical Center’s Emergency Department as a trauma educator.
In her dual role as trauma program manager and educator, two employees report to Calhoun. The program includes 12 surgeons and another 12 or so first and second year trauma program residents.
The NYS Trauma Program, housed in the state Department of Health’s Bureau of Emergency Medical Services, is described as the overseer of the statewide trauma system. The system includes a state trauma advisory committee, eight regional committees, 40 regional and area trauma centers and a state trauma registry. The program integrates all of its pieces, along with the statewide EMS system, to regulate and assure high quality trauma care to seriously injured patients.
There are five trauma center levels. As further stated in the release, Bassett Medical Center’s emergency department is a level three trauma center which means it has demonstrated an ability to provide prompt assessment, resuscitation, surgery, intensive care and stabilization of injured patients and emergency operations.
Justin Brown of Edmeston was one of 18 members of the Canisius College Student Programming Board who helped organize and host Winter Welcome Week from Feb. 5 to 12.
Brown is a member of the Canisius College Class of 2022. He is pursuing a degree in integrated marketing communication.
According to a media release, Welcome Week marks the return of students to campus with a series of events and celebrations each semester.
This year, because of restrictions related to COVID-19, Student Programming Board members organized primarily outdoor events to include ice skating, a Superbowl Sunday watch party, Valentine’s Day build-a-buddy craft and barbecue lunch. Students were also invited to an outdoor viewing party to watch the Golden Griffins hockey team.
