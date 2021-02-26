Nick DeCaprio has joined SUNY Cobleskill as director of development and corporate partnerships.
According to a media release, DeCaprio will implement and oversee the corporate giving program and enhance the college’s growing development program using his experience in advocacy, community relations and government affairs.
DeCaprio most recently served as director of the Educational Opportunity Center at Hudson Valley Community College. He has also held senior development and corporate and government relations positions at Russell Sage College, University at Albany and Skidmore College.
He holds an master of business administration from Russell Sage College’s School of Management, a master’s in education from The College of Saint Rose’s Thelma P. Lally School of Education, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and political Sscience from The College of Saint Rose.
DeCaprio resides in Scotia with his wife and their newborn twins and is actively involved in Capital Region community, business and professional organizations.
Recently retired state Senator Jim Seward of Milford has joined the Board of Directors of the Community Foundation of Otsego.
Seward is described as well-known, widely respected and a longtime political force in a media release announcing the addition of Seward to the public charity’s board.
Board President Harry Levine states in the release, “We are delighted Jim chose to join our board. His insight, experience and knowledge of our community will be invaluable as we build CFOC into a significant resource for positive change in Otsego County.”
Seward said he believes in the relatively new organization’s mission and noted that it has done much to nurture progress and improve the lives of local residents in challenging times. “I consider serving as a member of the Board of Directors to be a natural extension of my previous service to the people of Otsego County and our region.”
The board includes Lou Allstadt, David Bliss, Alan Donovan, Faith Gay, Gary Herzig, Donna Johnson, Patricia Kennedy, Harry Levine, Sarah Manchester, Andrew Marietta, Robert Schlather, Candice Shannon, Tom Simpson, Patricia Smith and Scott White.
Kirsten Hess of Jordanville and Warren White of Sherburne were recently inducted into the Lambda Beta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica.
Four area SUNY Oneonta students were among those who participated in online alumni networking events designed to jumpstart their careers by beginning to build professional networks.
Michael Turner of New Berlin, a music industry major at SUNY Oneonta, met with Jill Reda from the Class of 1983, manager of synch licensing at BMG, for the Mixing Board to Management alumni networking event.
Amethyst Gardner of Oneonta and Isabel Mendoza of New Berlin met with Richard Keitel from the Class of 1983, a professor of theater at Pittsburgh’s Point Park University, for the Goodrich to Broadway alumni networking event. Gardner is studying early childhood/childhood education and Mendoza is a media studies and theater major.
John Wolfert of Oneonta, a professional accounting major, met with David Gaber of the Class of 2009, managing partner and co-founder at New York City’s Arrow Search Partners, for the Backpacks to Briefcases alumni networking event.
The annual events are funded by the Oneonta Student Association and SUNY Oneonta Alumni Association through charitable gifts to the Fund for Oneonta.
Alexander Segina and Jillian Segina, both of Mount Vision, are among the SUNY Oneonta students who were recently recognized for reaching silver level milestones in the college’s Leadership Education and Development program.
LEAD@Oneonta is described as a program focused on leadership and based on research and guidelines from the Council for the Advancement of Standards in Higher Education. Students choose to participate in the three-level program to learn how to be good leaders and better prepare them for life after college.
Once certain requirements are met, students advance to a level of gold and then platinum and are recognized for each milestone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.