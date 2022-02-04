The Vermont Department of Mental Health has named Kelley–Anne Klein its medical director. She is the daughter of David and Theresa Cyzeski of Oneonta.
According to a media release, the board-certified psychiatrist, with more than eight years of medical experience, was previously employed in New York as medical director at Rochester Regional Health.
Before that she served as medical director of emergency psychiatry at the University of Vermont Medical Center for three years. In that role, Klein collaborated with existing systems including the local Community Mental Health Agency, Vermont Department of Mental Health and leadership at regional hospitals, including the Brattleboro Retreat.
A 2014 graduate of New York Medical College and a 2003 graduate of Oneonta High School, she also has a full-time clinical appointment at the University of Vermont where she provides outpatient, inpatient and emergency psychiatric services.
Hartwick College sophomore Sofia Escobar of Wantaugh has won the 2021–22 Anna Sonder Prize for Poetry from the Academy of American Poets.
According to a media release, Escobar took home the top prize for her poem, “Rejecting Copper.”
Honorable Mention was awarded to first-year student Isabel Brown of Hartwick for her poem, “Ode to the Woodbox.”
The competition attracted 15 poems from six Hartwick students. Judging this year’s competition were Associate Professor of English Bradley J. Fest and Assistant Professor of English Tessa Yang.
Otto Sonder, late professor emeritus of sociology, endowed a prize in 1978 for the best poem written by a student at Hartwick College, to be awarded annually by the college under the auspices of the Academy of American Poets in New York City.
Hartwick College is a permanent member of AAP, which was founded in 1934 and is the largest organization in the country dedicated to advancing the art of poetry.
The Academy administers a variety of programs, including the college prize program, which comprises Hartwick College’s Anna Sonder Prize. The prize honors the memory of Sonder’s mother, who died in 1978.
The College will recognize Escobar and Brown at the 2022 Honors Convocation ceremony. Escobar’s poem will be published by the Academy of American Poets and both poems will appear in the 2022 issue of the College literary magazine, Word of Mouth.
