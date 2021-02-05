Who's News: Feb. 6-7, 2021

Elaine Mattice Bonaides of Oneonta was selected City of the Hills Chorus Sweet Adeline of the Year - Member of Note - for 2020 by her fellow chorus members.
According to a media release, a chorus member since 2002, Bonaides has taken on leadership roles, serves on the music committee and is baritone section leader. She is also a member of the marketing/fund development committee, and Singing Valentines coordinator.
Bonaides juggles chorus commitments with home, family and church responsibilities while working fulltime as a medical technology team leader at Cobleskill Regional Hospital’s clinical labatory.
She was recognized in October during a virtual presentation by Greater NY/NJ Region 15 of Sweet Adelines International.
More than 40 SUNY Delhi student-athletes were selected for academic excellence as part of the North Atlantic Conference Fall All-Academic Team.
According to a media release, despite the COVID-19 pandemic impacting or cancelling competitive seasons, the 12-member conference boasted a record total of 770 academic recipients. While the NAC traditionally recognizes fall sports for its fall academic list, the league included all sponsored sports that conducted practice or competitive seasons during the fall semester in the wake of these challenging times.
The conference academic list recognizes all student-athletes who participated in fall practice/competition and maintained a cumulative grade-point average above 3.5.
Local students named to the list include Aidan Cutting of Unadilla, Gavin Fetterman of Otego, Condon Morgan of Walton, Nicholas Lamoreaux of Walton, Alexa DuBois of Hobart, Sara Fischetti of Delhi, Ruchar Alanna of Delhi, Carissa Crandall of Walton, Marissa Kupris of West Edmeston, Barrett Zachary of West Winfield, Burke Stephanie of West Winfield and Placanica Gianna of West Winfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.