Katrina Rifenburgh of Worcester, a senior majoring in interactive media and game development at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, was part of a student team that recently completed a research project titled “Analysis of Game Studio Requirements in Higher Education.”
According to a media release, the required research-driven projects are a signature element of the undergraduate experience at WPI.
Participating students apply scientific and technical learning outside of the classroom in an effort to develop solutions to problems that affect the quality of people’s lives.
