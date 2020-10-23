Presidential scholarships at SUNY Delhi are awarded each academic year to select incoming students with a grade-point average of a 90 or better in high school.
Local Presidential Scholarship recipients for the 2020-21 academic year include Sarah Ackerly of DeLancey, Lucas Breakey of Oneonta, Jordan Wamsley of Davenport Center, Samantha Ceresna of Bainbridge, Angus Hayley of Delhi, Hotaling Colby of Bainbridge and Condon Morgan of Walton.
The full-tuition scholarship remains in effect during the recipient’s time at SUNY Delhi, as long as a 3.3 grade-point average is maintained.
Oneonta therapist Bernadette Winters Bell, a licensed clinical social worker who specializes in grief counseling, recently launched the first “From Heartache to Healing and Hope” podcast in the “Same Storm Different Boat” series and will release the second at 9 a.m. Monday.
According to a media release, the goal of the series is to share stories of varying experiences that may help to shed light and offer hope during the challenging and unprecedented times everyone is experiencing. The podcasts, scheduled monthly on the second and fourth Monday, are available at www.fromheartachetohealingandhope.com.
Carolyne Shultes and Holly Rossman, both of Middleburgh are members of the Clarkson University Chem-E-Car team that took first place in the first-ever virtual Northeast Regional AlChE Chem-E-Car Competition on Oct. 4. The win qualified the Clarkson team for November’s virtual AIChE National Chem-E-Car Competition.
According to a media release, the objective of the competition is to design and build a shoebox-sized car that is powered and stopped by chemical reactions.
The team is part of the Student Projects for Engineering Experience & Design program, one of the Wallace H. Coulter School of Engineering hallmark initiatives.
The UHS Delaware Valley Hospital Emergency Department in Walton has been named a 2020 Pinnacle of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey Associates.
According to a media release, the award recognizes top-performing clients from health care organizations nationwide on the basis of extraordinary achievement and consistently high levels of excellence for at least three years in Patient Experience.
Press Ganey Associates is a South Bend, Indiana-based health care company known for developing and distributing patient satisfaction surveys.
The ER at Delaware Valley is staffed by emergency trained physician assistants and nurses with on-call physicians. All have certification in Advanced Cardiac and Advanced Trauma Life Support as well as Pediatric Advance Life Support.
Delaware Valley’s President and CEO Paul Summers stated in the release that the award represents an important recognition from the industry’s leader in measuring, understanding and improving the delivery of care. “We are very fortunate to have such a competent and compassionate staff in our Emergency Department. I could not be more proud of them and their everyday efforts. This national Press Ganey award is truly well deserved by this remarkable staff.”
U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck was recently honored with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Friend of Farm Bureau award for his work advocating for small farmers in upstate New York.
According to a media release, the award recognizes lawmakers whose voting records demonstrate unwavering support for the nation’s agricultural industry and requires nomination by their respective state Farm Bureaus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.