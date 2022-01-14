Who's News: Jan. 15-16, 2022

Christopher Erwin was recently promoted from Delaware County Sheriff’s Department sergeant to senior investigator.
The promotion was announced by Sheriff Craig S. DuMond who explained that Erwin fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Karl Vagts.
Erwin, who previously supervised Road Patrol deputies, will now head the Criminal Investigations Division and focus on major crimes in Delaware County.
Isabel Mendoza of New Berlin was recently recognized for reaching a platinum-level leadership milestone in the Leadership Education and Development program at SUNY Oneonta where Mendoza is a media studies and theater student.
According to a media release, LEAD@Oneonta is described as a comprehensive leadership program based on up-to-date research and guidelines from the Council for the Advancement of Standards in Higher Education.
All students may choose to participate in the LEAD program, which is designed to better prepare them for life after college by providing a comprehensive picture of leadership and the skills needed to be a good leader.
The program has three levels of participation each with its own requirements. The levels are silver, gold and platinum. It takes a reported 219 hours to complete the level achieved by Mendoza and includes participation in numerous events and organizations, including serving as an officer for at least two semesters. Participants may also complete online courses in leadership and personal and organizational development.
