Who's News: Jan. 15-16, 2022

Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Sunny skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Snow. Winds will increase late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 20F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.