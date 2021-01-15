Who's News: Jan. 16-17, 2021

Lester R. Grummons, certified funeral service practitioner and director of the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home in Oneonta and Kenneth L. Bennett Funeral Home in Franklin, recently qualified for CFSP recertification by the Academy of Professional Services Practice.
Acording to a media release, Academy members are required to renew their membership and submit to 20 hours of continuing education units each year to remain active and continue to use the CFSP designation.
Grummons Funeral Home is the successor to the Rothery-Murphy Funeral Home. Walter Rothery founded the firm in 1922 and was active until his death in 1953.
In 1954, John D. Murphy carried on the traditions of Rothery until 1970, when he passed away.
Lester and Sharon Grummons purchased the funeral home from Murphy’s widow in 1970.
The business celebrated its 50th anniversary as the Grummons Funeral Home last year.
Included among the 47 students who recently became members of SUNY Delhi’s Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society are a number of area students. They are Zachary Asvazadourian of Franklin, Colette Corkery of Oneonta, Jennifer Fay of Walton, Gabriel Goulet of Bloomville, Stephanie Jones of Charlotteville, Amy Lee of Oneonta, Kimberly Obeada of Sidney, Alisia Pierce of Cooperstown, Jessica Roe of Oneonta, Curtis Self of Morris, Nicholas Underwood of Walton, Andrew Wilson of Delhi and Joseph Zaengle of Cooperstown.
