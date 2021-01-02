Following a combined 70 years of service to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County, three staff members are retiring and a card shower is being held in their honor.
The three retirees are Camp Administrative Assistant II Cathy Scofield, 4-H Administrative Assistant II Pam Conklin and Accounts Representative and Desktop Publisher Kathy Shelton.
Cards and letters, that include personal recollections, may be mailed to the retirees at Cornell Cooperative Extension Delaware County, 34570 State Highway 10, Hamden NY 13782.
Judy Jackson, a registered nurse at UHS Delaware Valley Hospital in Walton, is this year’s recipient of the Sally Dean award, described in a media release as the hospital’s most prestigious award.
The award is given annually in memory of registered nurse Sally Dean, who is reported to have been truly dedicated, committed and compassionate.
Jackson, who has worked at the hospital in various capacities, was recruited in 2002. She left in 2008 to explore home care nursing and returned in 2013 as cardiac rehabilitation nurse and helped triage patients in primary care. She now works as clinical supervisor of the nursing staff in the hospital’s prmary care centers.
As further stated in the release, Hospital President and CEO Paul Summers presented the award to Jackson and noted, “Judy epitomizes all of the fine qualities that represent who Sally Dean was over her years of service.”
He applauded her attention to keeping everyone safe and the leading role she has performed in organizing COVID-19 testing for the public.
Jackson has four grown children, nine grandchildren and lives in Masonville with her husband, Bob.
