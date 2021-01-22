Who's News: Jan. 23-24, 2021

Erika Eklund began 2021 as the new manager of Stamford Village Library following the retirement of longtime manager Patricia Parks. Library Clerk Rod Sauquillo accepted the added position of program manager.
Eklund, formerly one of several clerks at the library, said in a media release that she is excited to continue supporting the library’s existing programs, including preschool story time and yoga, while working with Sauquillo to develop even more fun, educational and engaging ways to serve the community.
A lifelong area resident, graduating from Jefferson Central School, Eklund returned to her hometown after college and began working at the Delaware County Historical Association. For nearly a decade she was a writer and photographer for the Mountain Eagle, a weekly newspaper. More recently, she managed public relations and communications at the Schoharie County Historical Society and Old Stone Fort Museum.
As further stated in the release, already in the works is a new version of the library’s newsletter, “Check It Out” and a grab and go “Crafternoons” series, combining children’s stories with hands-on activities.
“While the last year has been an unquestionable challenge, our team has always remained committed to adapting and finding new ways to serve the community. We will continue to create and present programming virtually until we can gather for events and activities in person again,” Eklund noted in the release.
