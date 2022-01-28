Family Planning of South Central New York recently elected four individuals to serve on its board of directors for the next three years. They include Kathleen Elliot-Birdsall, Jena Nicols Curtis, Prue Stelling and the Rev. Ron Wenzinger. They join the board’s 15 other members and three honorary directors.
Serving as officers this year are Co-chairs Edgar Parsons and Michael Stein; First Vice Chair Susan Sklenarik; Second Vice Chair Art Suggs; Treasurer Greg Rittenhouse; and Secretary Shelly Bartow.
All who serve on the board are residents of the counties of Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware or Otsego, the area served by Family Planning of South Central New York.
According to a media release, the nonprofit organization provides gynecological and reproductive medical care and sexuality education at its medical centers in Oneonta, Norwich, Sidney and Walton, as well as Binghamton.
Media studies and theater major Isabel Mendoza of New Berlin and fellow students from SUNY Oneonta, met online with alumni professionals in the theater industry as part of the SUNY Oneonta Alumni Association’s Goodrich to Broadway event during the fall semester.
Students interacted with Hal Luftig ‘79, owner and theatrical producer at Hal Luftig Company, Dana Kuznetzkoff ‘83, head of creative at Fourth Agreement Inc., Kyle Beckley ‘08, co-founder and producer at Full Out Creative, Nicole van Jaarsveld ‘09; production stage manager at Norwegian Cruise Lines and Aubrey Ellis ‘12, properties manager at University of Connecticut.
Professional accounting majors Christopher Robbins of Unadilla and Adrianna Sperry of Walton were among SUNY Oneonta students who met with Abby Watson,’15, business planning manager at Charter Communications and Corinne Hoffman ‘06, who works in marketing and campaign management at IBM, on Oct. 14, for the college’s annual Backpacks to Briefcases alumni networking event.
Music industry majors Robert Dolen of Howes Cave and Andrew Carrington of Oneonta are among students from SUNY Oneonta who met online with Katie O’Gara, ‘18, publicity assistant at Island Records, for the college’s Mixing Board to Management alumni networking event during the fall semester.
According to a media release, all three events are designed to inspire students to jumpstart their careers by beginning to build professional networks.
Funding for them comes from the SUNY Oneonta Alumni Association through charitable gifts to the Fund for Oneonta.
Omicron Delta Kappa, a national leadership honor society, welcomed 626 new initiates in December from 23 universities, including the following eight from SUNY Oneonta. Christy Aristhenes, Reece Thorsland, Elana Willman, Madelyn Markewich and Michelle Geasey, all of Oneonta; Jillian Segina of Mount Vision; Kelsey Terrell of Middleburgh; and Kalliann Harrison of Norwich.
According to a media release, fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join ODK each year.
