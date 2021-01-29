Hartwick College junior Rebecca Peakes of West Chester, Pennsylvania, won the 2020-21 Anna Sonder Prize for Poetry from the Academy of American Poets for her poem,” A Desperate Dance.”
Late professor emeritus of sociology Otto Sonder endowed a prize in 1978 for the best poem written by a Hartwick College student.
The prize honors the memory of Sonder’s mother, Anna, who died in 1978 and is part of the college’s prize program administered by the academy.
According to a media release, 22 poems were submitted by seven Hartwick students. Judges were Assistant Professors of English Bradley J. Fest and Tessa Yang.
Peakes will be recognized at the 2021 Honors Convocation ceremony. Her poem will be published by the AAP and is posted at tinyurl.com/yykkw3uq.
Margaret Di Benedetto was recently appointed to chair the board of directors for the Catskill Center for Conservation and Development. DiBenedetto has been a board member since 2014.
According to a media release, since 1969, the Catskill Center has protected and fostered the environmental, cultural and economic well-being of the Catskill region.
It is guided by the understanding that responsible conservation creates opportunity and it advocates for both the Catskill Park and entire region.
The Catskill Center’s activities involve arts and culture, education, natural resources and economic growth. They are pursued through the three program areas of Regional Collaboration, Stewardship of Public and Private Lands and Inspiration for Responsible Economic Growth.
Headquartered at the Erpf Center in Arkville, it employs an executive director and staff and is guided by its volunteer board of directors with representation from local, regional and New York City metropolitan areas. DiBenedetto’s mother, Ruth Reynolds, was the first employee of the Catskill Center.
As further stated in the release, DiBenedetto, a graduate of Margaretville Central School, received a bachelor’s degree in biology and ecological sciences from SUNY Oneonta.
Since retiring from working in land management for the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, Di Benedetto assists at the Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center in Hunter, where she works with raptors, bears and other local species.
She also serves as a trustee for the Michael Kudish Natural History Preserve in Stamford, board member of Catskill Neighbors, and is a former board chair of The MARK Project.
DiBenedetto is also a state Department of Environmental Conservation volunteer and member of the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society.
