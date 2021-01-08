Who's News: Jan. 9, 2021

Zach Curtis has been chosen to replace retiring founding Chenango River Theatre Artistic and Managing Director Bill Lelbach and will become producing artistic director in 2022. The two will work together during the 2021 season of transition.
According to a media release, chosen following a nine-month national search, Curtis has directed more than 100 professional productions across the Midwest, appeared in more than 125 shows and has more than 100 producing credits to his name.
The theatre, in Greene, is reportedly the area’s only Equity, nonprofit professional theatre, with more than 700 season ticket holders.
CRT Board President Laura Knochen-Davis, stated in the release, “The board is excited and honored that Zach has accepted the challenge to lead CRT into a new era. She added that Curtis will continue CRT’s legacy of production excellence.
Curtis, from Minneapolis, has spent 20+ years as a freelance director and actor. He served for nine seasons as producing artistic director of the Paul Bunyan Playhouse in Bemidji, Minnesota, making him the longest tenured artistic director in its history. Before that, he spent 10 seasons as artistic director of the Fifty Foot Penguin Theater in Minneapolis. Most recently he spent his fourth season at Black Hills Community Theater (Rapid City), one of the largest nonprofit arts organizations in South Dakota.
In 2015, he was named “Best Actor in the Twin Cities” by City Pages for his turn as Charlie in Walking Shadow’s production of “The Whale.”
As further stated in the release, plans for CRT’s 2021 season are still being developed as the company monitors the impact of the ongoing pandemic with an emphasis on the safety of its audience and actors.
