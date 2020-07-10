The Unatego Hall of Distinction Committee has selected two individuals to honor for induction this year.
According to a media release, the Unatego Hall of Distinction honors graduates of Unatego, or from the previous districts of Unadilla Central and Otego Central, who have distinguished themselves through recognition, honor and distinction during their lives.
This year’s inductees are Ilse Jenouri and Joshua Greenman.
Jenouri, a 1983 Unatego graduate, has degrees from Union College and the SUNY Health Science Center at Syracuse, where she earned her master’s degree in 1994.
Following her residency at the Rhode Island Hospital, she served as attending physician at several New England area hospitals.
She presently serves as medical director of emergency medicine at Miriam Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island.
She is also a clinical professor of emergency medicine at Brown University.
She is the recipient of multiple awards for excellence in medicine and teaching. Jenouri is also the author of many journal articles and a frequent presenter at medical conferences.
Following his graduation from Unatego, Greenman earned a degree in emergency medical services management from Springfield College and a master’s degree in criminal justice from Tiffin University.
After several years as a paramedic and EMT, Greenman moved to the state of Maryland where he completed the State Police Academy, earning the highest academic average in his class. After three years of service in Maryland, Greenman returned to New York State and became a trooper in 2012. He was promoted to investigator five years later and attained the permanent rank of sergeant in 2018.
He is credited with developing an Active Shooter Awareness training for New York educators and has presented the training at numerous schools throughout the state.
In 2018, Greenman was recognized for preventing a school shooting in Broome County and in November of that year was named Investigator of the Year by the Federal Law Enforcement Foundation.
Greenman also serves as Unadilla Recreational Development Corporation President and as a paramedic for the Unadilla Emergency Squad.
Stationed at Troop C in Sidney, he is a member of its Major Crimes Unit.
The Glimmerglass Festival annually honors award-winning high school musicians with its Music Student Rewards Program.
According to a media release, the program celebrates excelling high school music students in Central New York with two tickets to a July performance.
The Glimmerglass Festival paused live performances this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but extended the opportunity for students to select a 2021 Festival performance.
The following area students are among the 19 young musicians chosen this year.
Alyssa Blanco, a June graduate of Unatego Central School, sang in the school’s chorus, vocal ensemble, fall musical and Area All-County and Area All-State Choruses.
Peyton Darling, a Class of 2020 graduate of Schenevus Central School, was a member of band and chorus and participated in Area All-State and All-County Band and Chorus.
Emily Klemish, a freshman at Downsville Central School, performs in the school’s drama club and was nominated for extraordinary “enthusiasm and talent.”
Matthew Mosenson, a June graduate of Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, participated in the school’s choir program, jazz band and school musicals.
Hunter Oldick, a member of the Class of 2020 at Richfield Springs Central School, contributed to the school music programs and was a member of the vocal, instrumental and theater programs since sixth grade.
Dawson Rielly, a June graduate of Worcester Central School, performed in school ensembles since he was in fifth grade.
Brandi Swisher, a June graduate of Charlotte Valley School, played flute, was awarded the drum major position in marching band and attended Area All-State and All-County Festivals.
Kayleigh Verspoor, a June graduate of Delaware Academy, sings soprano and will continue her studies at Houghton College in the fall.
Jesse Voltz, a freshman at Afton Central School, plays bassoon.
Jack Vunk, a June graduate of Edmeston Central School, plays saxophone, is a recipient of a 2020 Clark Foundation Scholarship and will continue his studies at SUNY Oswego in the fall.
A $1,500 Farm Credit East scholarship was awarded to Hannah-Rose Foote of Richmondville who is studying agribusiness at SUNY Cobleskill.
Farm Credit East is a member owned cooperative that extends loans with 20 offices in its seven-state service area, including one outside Cooperstown on state Highway 80.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.