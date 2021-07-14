Descendants of Fritz and Meta Fedderke Ehlermann established two scholarships for Delaware County students. This year, 25 scholarships of various amounts totaling $101,000 were awarded to graduating seniors and students already attending college.
Recipients of the James L. Knak Memorial Scholarship for 2021 include Joshua Baxter, Joshua Funk, Catherine Jankowski, Nicholas Kilmer, Timothy Maguire, Roger Newman, Brent Ogborn, Rachel Schnabel, Kaleb Sovocool and Derek Stahl.
Recipients of the Ehlermann-Fedderke Descendants Foundation Scholarship for 2021 include Rachel Blocker, Adrionna Cecce, Isabella Cecce, Magdalena Demeo-Meres, Olivia Harby, Connor Joedicke, Stella Mueller, Katelynn Ostrander, Allison Pierce, Cassie Pierce, Morgan Pierce, Grace Rhinehart, Joel Rhinehart, Megan Shaver and Emily Zukosky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.