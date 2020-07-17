Patricia Greene of Unadilla is one of eight women in the country to receive the Jennie Award from the General Federation of Women’s Clubs.
Greene has been affiliated with GFWC for more than 50 years, starting out as a member of the now disbanded Unadilla Women’s Club.
She regularly participates in more than a dozen club activities and projects.
Beneficiaries of her involvement include students, sick children, Head Start, veterans, UNICEF and flood and domestic violence victims.
According to a media release, the award recognizes members who epitomize a spirit of independence, courage and persistence in purpose through their roles as volunteers within their clubs and communities and as members of a family or extended family. The award is the only one sponsored by the organization that recognizes members for personal excellence. It is named for federation founder Jane Cunningham Croly.
Marc Gilbert of Stamford will be employed as an associate professor of automotive technology at Columbia-Greene Community College effective Sept. 1. He was previously an assistant professor.
Provost George Timmons announced his promotion along with others in a media release.
(w/mug)
Emily Thompson of East Worcester, a junior at Worcester Central School, was selected for membership in the National Society of High School Scholars. She is the daughter of Jon and Jill Thompson and granddaughter of Jerry and Regina Miller of South Valley.
According to a media release, the society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
Thompson, with an overall grade-point average of 95.63, plays alto sax in the WCS concert, marching and jazz bands, plays softball, swims with the Schoharie Valley Penguins, studies piano at Hartwick College under the direction of Fidalis Campbell and annually participates in the Hartwick Honor Band under the direction of Andrew Pease.
She is also an active member of the Worcester United Methodist Church and a school and community volunteer.
Visit www.nshss.org for more information.
(w/mug)
The Oneonta branch of the NAACP has awarded its 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Tuition Assistance Award to Graham Wooden, a June graduate of Oneonta High School.
According to a media release, he was chosen for his exemplary leadership skills and for being a champion for cultural competence and empathy.
Wooden excelled at basketball and also played football and baseball at OHS. He was senior class president, Student Council president for two years, secretary of the Future Business Leaders of America and History Club student representative. He was also a member of the National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Link Crew and Concert Choir.
While at OHS Wooden also helped organize the NAACP Youth Ambassadors, a youth branch of the Oneonta Area NAACP. “I wanted to shed a positive light on the black communities and communities of color,” Wooden stated in the release.
Wooden plans on majoring in biology/pre-med at Mansfield University of Pennsylvania. Oneonta’s all-time leading scorer in OHS basketball will also play basketball for Division 2 Mansfield.
Aubrey Scotti of Middleburgh is seeing patients at Sherman College Chiropractic Health Center in Boiling Springs, South Carolina, a teaching clinic for senior students in their final stage of internship before graduation from the doctor of chiropractic program.
According to a media release, the teaching environment there is coordinated by licensed doctors of chiropractic, allows interns to practice chiropractic under close supervision and constant consultation.
The chiropractic internship also gives senior students the opportunity to participate in community events including spinal screenings, health fairs and school visits to help them build communication, leadership and community relations skills so they are well prepared for practice following graduation.
