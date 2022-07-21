Talia Casimir of Oneonta and Ethan Chichester of Richmondville are among 24 SUNY Oneonta students selected to serve as Dragon Guides for the 2022-23 academic year.
According to a media release, in addition to leading activities for new students and their parents during seven daylong summer orientation sessions, Dragon Guides welcome new students into their new community by leading small groups, answering questions about the college and college life and mentoring new students throughout their first semester.
With assistance from the Office of Student Success, the Dragon Guides will regularly reach out to their mentees to revisit their goals from orientation and offer support on reaching those goals. They will also sponsor connection groups for new students to participate in, which will encourage and support engagement.
Six SUNY Oneonta students in Dr. Jeff Heilveil’s New York Stream Biota: Identification and Ecology class spent part of their summer break wading in local streams and rivers and familiarizing themselves with insects of the region.
According to a media release, the 16-day field experience exposed students to the ecology of streams and rivers, helping them see the vast diversity of insects in New York, as well as how human actions affect aquatic systems. They learned to identify the organisms (algae, insects and fish), used different types of gear and were introduced to questions and problems in the field.
Students compared water chemistry above and below beaver dams, looked at insect community changes as they moved downstream in rivers and examined whether there were more zooplankton (microscopic animals) attached to rocks or carried in the current.
Participating local students included Madelynn Ackley of Sidney Center and Abigail Thorsland of Oneonta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.