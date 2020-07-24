Emily Thompson of East Worcester, a junior at Worcester Central School, was selected for membership in the National Society of High School Scholars.
She is the daughter of Jon and Jill Thompson and granddaughter of Jerry and Regina Miller of South Valley.
According to a media release, the society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
Thompson, with an overall grade-point average of 95.63, plays alto sax in the WCS concert, marching and jazz bands, plays softball, swims with the Schoharie Valley Penguins, studies piano at Hartwick College under the direction of Fidalis Campbell and annually participates in the Hartwick Honor Band under the direction of Andrew Pease.
She is also an active member of the Worcester United Methodist Church and a school and community volunteer.
Visit www.nshss.org for more information.
The Oneonta branch of the NAACP has awarded its 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Tuition Assistance Award to Graham Wooden, a June graduate of Oneonta High School.
According to a media release, he was chosen for his exemplary leadership skills and for being a champion for cultural competence and empathy.
Wooden excelled at basketball and also played football and baseball at OHS.
He was senior class president, Student Council president for two years, secretary of the Future Business Leaders of America and History Club student representative.
He was also a member of the National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Link Crew and Concert Choir.
While at OHS Wooden also helped organize the NAACP Youth Ambassadors, a youth branch of the Oneonta Area NAACP. “I wanted to shed a positive light on the black communities and communities of color,” Wooden stated in the release.
Wooden plans on majoring in biology/pre-med at Mansfield University of Pennsylvania.
The all-time leading scorer in OHS basketball will also play basketball for Division 2 Mansfield.
Aubrey Scotti of Middleburgh is seeing patients at Sherman College Chiropractic Health Center in Boiling Springs, South Carolina, a teaching clinic for senior students in their final stage of internship before graduation from the doctor of chiropractic program.
According to a media release, the teaching environment there is coordinated by licensed doctors of chiropractic, allows interns to practice chiropractic under close supervision and constant consultation.
The chiropractic internship also gives senior students the opportunity to participate in community events including spinal screenings, health fairs and school visits to help them build communication, leadership and community relations skills so they are well prepared for practice following graduation.
Amanke Oranu, a gastroenterologist, has joined the medical staff at UHS Delaware Valley Hospital.
A graduate of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Oranu received his specialty training at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee.
Oranu will see patients at DVH’s ambulatory services suite at 1 Titus Place in Walton, twice monthly on Tuesdays.
He will perform digestive health consultations, colonoscopies and endoscopies. He also practices at UHS Gastroenterology in Binghamton.
Oneonta residents Cappagnia-Lynne Chase and Amy Shultis were among nine SUNY Oneonta students who recently spent time this summer developing field skills in a stream ecology course.
According to a media release, students camped at the college’s Biological Field Station on Otsego Lake, a setting for research activities in aquatic and terrestrial environments.
The students also took a trip to Owen D. Young Central School’s Outdoor Learning Center in Van Hornesville to see a river system with both limestone and shale tributaries.
“The course is intense,” said SUNY Oneonta biology chair Jeff Heilvel in the release, adding, “We conduct class activities from 8 a.m. until almost midnight every day. The experience can be defining for students. Either they realize they love working in the field, or that they decide to look for indoor careers.”
Students also video conferenced with field professionals to hear about career options and paths while learning more about graduate school.
Matt Adler of Owego has been named District Governor for Rotary District 7170. Adler will provide leadership and support to clubs in a seven county area including Chenango and Delaware.
Adler, a Rotary member for 36 years, has been club president twice, assistant governor and district membership chair. He is a Rotary Leadership Institute facilitator and district site chair.
