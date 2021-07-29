National Leadership Honor Society Omicron Delta Kappa inducted 26 student members from Elmira College. Kaylee Griffin of Norwich and Evan Mendoza of New Berlin were among them. Mendoza was also one of six students featured in the Elmira College Senior Art Show.
A.O. Fox Auxiliary named Morgan Boldt of Smyrna and Megan Scriver of South New Berlin recipients of its 2021 Joanne Burdick Scholarship. They each received $2,000.
Boldt, a June graduate of Sherburne-Earlville Central School, will attend Le Moyne College in Syracuse this fall with plans to become a physician assistant.
Scriver, a June graduated of Unadilla Valley Central School, will attend Elmira College this fall with plans to become a registered nurse.
Recipients are chosen each year based on academic achievement, community service, interests and financial need. The A.O. Fox Auxiliary established the scholarship in 1997 to honor Burdick’s first 10 years of service as the hospital’s director of volunteer services. Burdick continued in the position for 17 more years until her retirement in 2014.
Laurens Central School seniors Cassidy Moxley and Natalie Segina were both honored by Russell Sage College with its Student Sage Award.
Nominated by their school counselors, teachers or administrators, the award comes with a guaranteed minimum $60,000 scholarship during four years of study at the Albany college in recognition of academic achievements and community involvement.
Segina also received the Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award from the University of Rochester, Scholastic Recognition Award from Alfred University, Medal Award from RPI, Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award, Clarkson Achievement Award, RIT Innovation and Creativity Award and Keuka College George H. Ball Award.
One of more than 60 applicants, Maya Powers of Worcester was awarded a full-tuition scholarship to Elmira College. The class valedictorian will major in political science and legal studies at Elmira and has set her sights on becoming a Civil Rights lawyer.
Anna Hooper of Fultonham was a finalist.
According to a media release, five full-tuition scholarships are awarded per year to first-year, full-time students through an application and interview process. A grade-point average of 3.7 to 3.9 is required as well as a score of 1,300 on the Scholastic Aptitude Test or 28 on the American College Test composite. A committee of college faculty and administrators reviewed high school transcripts, academic profiles, letters of recommendation, personal statements and video essay.
The scholarship is renewable at the level of the entering year for up to four years, upon enrollment at Elmira College. Runner-up finalists will receive a $25,000 Trustee Scholarship, the highest merit scholarship offered at Elmira College.
More than 600 students were awarded scholarships at SUNY Oneonta. According to a media release, the college’s scholarship funds total more than $60 million and are the result of contributions from donors, corporations and foundations. It is the largest endowment among SUNY comprehensive four-year colleges.
