Crystal Zettl of Cobleskill was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at SUNY Oswego.
Cazenovia College’s annual Leaders Celebration recognized the contributions that students made to enrich the Cazenovia College experience. Those honored were described as playing various roles and contributing in ways to creating a positive campus-life environment.
The following area students were among those presented with awards.
Keegan Winans of Afton received the Transformed Leaders Award.
Courtney Bateman of Edmeston and Emily Burr of Cooperstown each received the Leader Scholars Award.
Nicole Pollock of Sharon Springs received the Key to Success Award and Leader Scholars Award.
Brianna Miner of Sidney was presented with the Helping Hands Award as well as a Leader Scholars Award.
Stacey Benjamin of Morris received the Cazenovia Excellence in Leadership Award.
Linzy Closs of Downsville received the Caz “Can Do” Award.
Gloria Banks of Oneonta and Roger Kise of New Berlin both received the Impact Award.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/ycwva8fk for more information and a complete list of awards.
Krystal Poole, 17, of East Meredith, was recently nominated for four Josie Music Awards. They will be presented on Sept. 5, at Dolly Parton’s Celebrity Theater at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Poole goes by the stage name Krystal Lee.
Visit Poole’s Facebook page or website at www.krystalleemusic.weebly.com for more information.
The Unatego Hall of Distinction Committee has selected two individuals to honor for induction this year. Inductees including a physician from the Class of 1983 and a public servant from the Class of 2003.
According to a media release, the Unatego Hall of Distinction honors graduates of Unatego, or from the previous districts of Unadilla Central and Otego Central, who have distinguished themselves through recognition, honor and distinction during their lives.
This year’s inductees are Ilse Jenouri and Joshua Greenman.
Jenouri, a 1983 Unatego graduate, has degrees from Union College and the SUNY Health Science Center at Syracuse, where she earned her master’s degree in 1994.
Following her residency at the Rhode Island Hospital, she served as attending physician at several New England area hospitals.
She presently serves as medical director of emergency medicine at Miriam Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island. She is also a clinical professor of emergency medicine at Brown University. She is the recipient of multiple awards for excellence in medicine and teaching. Jenouri is also the author of many journal articles and a frequent presenter at medical conferences.
Following his graduation from Unatego, Greenman earned a degree in emergency medical services management from Springfield College and a master’s degree in criminal justice from Tiffin University.
After several years as a paramedic and EMT, Greenman moved to the state of Maryland where he completed the State Police Academy, earning the highest academic average in his class. After three years of service in Maryland, Greenman returned to New York State and became a trooper in 2012. He was promoted to investigator five years later and attained the permanent rank of sergeant in 2018.
He is credited with developing an Active Shooter Awareness training for New York educators and has presented the training at numerous schools throughout the state.
In 2018, Greenman was recognized for preventing a school shooting in Broome County and in November of that year was named Investigator of the Year by the Federal Law Enforcement Foundation.
Greenman also serves as Unadilla Recreational Development Corporation President and as a paramedic for the Unadilla Emergency Squad.
Stationed at Troop C in Sidney, he is a member of its Major Crimes Unit.
