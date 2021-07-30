SUNY Cobleskill assistant professor of agriculture and animal science Ben Weikert was selected a 2021 recipient of the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture Educator Award.
The award is a given by the professional society to individuals it considers to be the very best in agriculture education.
A SUNY Cobleskill faculty member for five years, Weikert has degrees in animal science and agriculture and earned his doctorate in agricultural education and leadership from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Weikert is the fourth SUNY Cobleskill faculty member to receive the award.
Margaretville High School senior Amaal Bahnas received the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Medalist Award as a junior. The award recognizes students who achieve excellence in math and science.
According to a media release, a merit scholarship, with a value of $30,000 per year, is guaranteed for four years (five years for the Bachelor of Architecture program) for each Medalist who is accepted and enrolls at Rensselaer. More than 150 Medalists enroll in each freshman class at Rensselaer.
SUNY Oneonta History Professor William Simons, who also serves as co-director of the college’s Cooperstown Symposium on Baseball and American History, received first place recognition in the Simon Rockower Awards for Excellence competition. Sponsored by the American Jewish Press Association for excellence in Jewish journalism, Simons competed in the category of sports writing.
Simons writes a biweekly column for The Reporter Group of Binghamton and was cited specifically for the column, “Ballfield or Synagogue: Hank Greenberg’s High Holiday Dilemma.”
Patricia Sagasti Suppes has been named director of Global Education at Hartwick College. Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs Barbara J. Feldman made the announcemenst.
According to a media release, Sagasti Suppes comes from Cormack Consultancy Group of Edinburgh, Scotland, where she developed new partnerships and existing connections between higher education institutions in the United States and abroad.
Previously, she served as director of International Programs and Experiential Term at Ferrum College in Virginia, where she was an associate professor of Spanish and program coordinator of Spanish, Russian and French.
Hartwick’s Global Education office oversees the college’s signature off-campus J Term program and also administers semester-long study abroad programs, the Duffy Ambassadorships, Emerson International Internship Scholarships and the Cyrus Mehri ‘83 Global Pluralism Fellowship. Global Education staff also advise international students and promotes community-based service learning initiatives.
“A cross-cultural perspective is so important in today’s world. I look forward to working toward making an international education an integral part of every student’s Hartwick education,” Sagasti Suppes stated in the release.
A native of Lima, Peru, Sagasti Suppes has doctoral and master’s degrees in Romance Languages and Literatures from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is working toward a Certificate in Higher Education Leadership and Administration from the University of Massachusetts - Amherst. A published author, researcher and frequent presenter at both domestic and international conferences, she speaks several languages.
Laurens Central School seniors Cassidy Moxley and Natalie Segina were honored by Russell Sage College with its Student Sage Award.
Nominated by their school counselors, teachers or administrators, the award comes with a guaranteed minimum $60,000 scholarship during four years of study at the Albany college in recognition of academic achievements and community involvement.
Segina also received the Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award from the University of Rochester, Scholastic Recognition Award from Alfred University, Medal Award from RPI, Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award, Clarkson Achievement Award, RIT Innovation and Creativity Award and Keuka College George H. Ball Award.
One of more than 60 applicants, Maya Powers of Worcester was awarded a full-tuition scholarship to Elmira College. The class valedictorian will major in political science and legal studies at Elmira and has set her sights on becoming a Civil Rights lawyer.
Anna Hooper of Fultonham was a finalist.
According to a media release, five full-tuition scholarships are awarded per year to first-year, full-time students through an application and interview process. A grade-point average of 3.7 to 3.9 is required as well as a score of 1,300 on the Scholastic Aptitude Test or 28 on the American College Test composite. A committee of college faculty and administrators reviewed high school transcripts, academic profiles, letters of recommendation, personal statements and video essay.
The scholarship is renewable at the level of the entering year for up to four years, upon enrollment at Elmira College. Runner-up finalists will receive a $25,000 Trustee Scholarship, the highest merit scholarship offered at Elmira College.
More than 600 students were awarded scholarships at SUNY Oneonta. According to a media release, the college’s scholarship funds total more than $60 million and are the result of contributions from donors, corporations and foundations. It is the largest endowment among SUNY comprehensive four-year colleges.
