Matt Adler of Owego has been named District Governor for Rotary District 7170. Adler will provide leadership and support to clubs in a seven county area including Chenango and Delaware.
Adler, a Rotary member for 36 years, has been club president twice, assistant governor and district membership chair. He is a Rotary Leadership Institute facilitator and district site chair.
Jennifer Andrews of Andes and Brooke LaTourette of Downsville were among the graduating senior participants in the SUNY Delhi Honors Program recognized during the college’s online commencement ceremony on June 27. After completing their required honors coursework they were awarded a bronze key medallion, signifying their accomplishments.
Creating Rural Opportunities Partnership program recently celebrated nominees and recipients of the sixth annual Loretta McCormick After-School Achievement Awards at small ceremonies at schools in Otsego and Delaware counties.
The awards are named in honor of the program’s former director.
Nominations for the awards were accepted in four categories: Student Participant, High School Peer Leader, Adult Activity Leader and Site Coordinator. The award selection committee evaluated nominees based on various criteria, including the nominee’s dedication to the program, commitment to student achievement, ability to engage parents and guardians, and leadership for community-based service learning.
The award recipients were Logan Green, student participant at Laurens Central School; Ashley Sarno, high school peer leader at South Kortright Central School; Melanie Duhamel, activity leader at Worcester Central School; and Jennifer Finkle, site coordinator at Andes Central School.
Student Participant nominees included Kenson McWaters, Milford Central School; Adreannah Cruz, Gilboa-Conesville Central School; Grace Wing, Morris Central School; Cody Collins, South Kortright Central School; and Jenna Cortese, Roxbury Central School.
High School Peer Leader nominees included McKenna McNicol, Laurens Central School; Malena Fisher, Worcester Central School; Kyle Blake, Morris Central School; Damien Fahrenkopf, Roxbury Central School; Taylor Brisbois, Gilboa-Conesville Central School; and Earl Alberti, Stamford Central School.
Adult Activity Leader nominees included Stephanie Lutz, Milford Central School; Danielle Geissinger, Laurens Central School; Grace Bacon, Andes Central School; Jane Ware, Roxbury Central School; and Mary Frances Wojehowski, Hunter-Tannersville Central School.
Site Coordinator nominees included Patricia Voorhees, Stamford Central School; Jennifer Dutcher, Milford Central School; Dawn Handy, Worcester Central School; Jennifer Jester, Charlotte Valley Central School; and Khristen Balcom, Margaretville Central School.
The CROP program is a grant-funded consortium of fourteen rural upstate school district that provide after school programming in their school buildings. The schools are Andes, Charlotte Valley, Gilboa-Conesville, Hunter-Tannersville, Jefferson, Laurens, Margaretville, Milford, Morris, Roxbury, South Kortright, Stamford, Worcester, and Windham-Ashland-Jewett.
