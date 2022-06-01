Who's News: June 1, 2022

Cooperstown Central School senior Quinn Lytel is the seventh recipient of the Julia Alexandra Levandowski-Klix Memorial Award.
Quinn Lytel is the sister of last year’s recipient, Lucian Lytel.
According to a media release, Levandowski-Klix, a 2011 CCS graduate, was 21 when she was killed by a drunk driver in May of 2015 in the town of Otsego.
The scholarship award in her memory was established in 2016 by her father, Kevin D. Klix and is traditionally announced on or near the anniversary of her passing.
Recipients must be a selected senior who applies and has maintained a grade-point average of 85% or higher and plans to attend a four-year college, university or conservatory to pursue a course of study in the field of music, theater or journalism. The recipient must also exhibit financial need, motivation, moral character, citizenship and have participated in school and/or community activities.
Quinn plans to major in journalism at the University of Rochester.
In addition to her brother, Lytel joins previous recipients, Elizabeth Olmstead, Maria Noto, Mary Iversen Nicole Lionetti and Ellie Pink.
The Frank G. Paul Medal of Excellence in Math and Science was presented to Caden Fortunato and Zoe Gifford of Deposit High School and Paige Estabrook and Tyler Fleming of Greene High School on May 24 by SUNY Broome President Kevin E. Drumm.
According to a media release, the recognition included a medal and cash award for the top-scoring male and female students in math and science from area schools.
Additionally, medal recipients planning to attend SUNY Broome will be considered for the Francis and Lillian Paul Scholarship for SUNY Broome’s STEM program. STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
SUNY Oneonta recently recognized more than 50 students with its 2022 Academic Achievement Awards. Area students recognized were Isabella Kosier of Cobleskill, Megan McNamara of Walton, Jacob Lyons of Morris, Riley Brown of Fly Creek, Molly Bulla of Cobleskill and Ryan Atwell of Oneonta.
In addition to classroom work, students were honored for distinguishing themselves in research, activism, mentoring, athletics, involvement in campus activities and volunteerism.
