The Oneonta Soccer Club has awarded scholarships to six of its members who are graduating high school seniors.
The recipients are Oneonta High School students Mary Brantley and Nathaniel Kuhlman, $500 each; and Olivia Handbridge, Maria Farrell and Hastings Otieno, all $250 each; and South Kortright Central School student Stanley Anderson, $250.
Cazenovia College’s annual Leaders Celebration recognized the contributions that students made to enrich the Cazenovia College experience. Those honored were described as playing various roles and contributing in ways to creating a positive campus-life environment.
The following area students were among those presented with awards.
Keegan Winans of Afton received the Transformed Leaders Award.
Courtney Bateman of Edmeston and Emily Burr of Cooperstown each received the Leader Scholars Award.
Nicole Pollock of Sharon Springs received the Key to Success Award and Leader Scholars Award.
Brianna Miner of Sidney was presented with the Helping Hands Award as well as a Leader Scholars Award.
Stacey Benjamin of Morris received the Cazenovia Excellence in Leadership Award.
Linzy Closs of Downsville received the Caz “Can Do” Award.
Gloria Banks of Oneonta and Roger Kise of New Berlin both received the Impact Award.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/ycwva8fk for more information and a complete list of awards.
Three area students of the Leadership Education and Development program offered at SUNY Oneonta were recently recognized for meeting program requirements.
According to a media release, recognition in LEAD @Oneonta is based on three levels of advancement silver, gold and platinum.
Stephanie Carpenter of Norwich achieved gold level status while Madalyn Fiorillo of Cobleskill, Isabel Mendoza of New Berlin and Michelle Rossi of Oneonta, all reached silver level.
Students must meet programmatic and experiential leadership requirements, including completion of online courses, attendance at educational events and membership and leadership in one or more of SUNY Oneonta’s 100-plus student-run clubs and organizations.
Completion of a leadership level is recognized on campus as a credential that students may use if running for office or applying for Student Travel for Excellence Program funding. The program also provides students with a leadership record suitable for submission to potential employers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.