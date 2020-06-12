Patricia L. Delaney has been named the first director of the Griffiths Center for Collaboration and Innovation at Hartwick College in Oneonta. The appointment was announced by Hartwick College President Margaret L. Drugovich.
According to a media release, launched in 2018 with a $1.25 million gift from Sally Griffiths Herbert ‘88, H’19 and Tim Herbert, the GCCI is described as an idea incubator and an instigator of innovative approaches and creative problem solving. It serves as an umbrella for three Innovation Stations: Makerspace, Fabrication Lab (Fab Lab) and entrepreneurship hub (E-Hub), where ideas, theory and practice will support entrepreneurial models of thought and action across the curriculum.
As further stated in the release, Delaney will lead and advance a culture of collaboration, innovation and entrepreneurship at Hartwick. She will join the college’s Strategic Leadership Team and lead a cross-campus advisory committee to develop and implement the delivery of programming that supports creativity and innovation.
She was last employed at St. Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont, where most recently she served as the inaugural director of its public health program. Since last fall, she was also special assistant to the vice president of academic affairs for international projects, as well as an associate professor of anthropology at St. Michael’s.
Delaney earned her bachelor’s degree in foreign service/Latin American studies from Georgetown University. She received a master’s degree in 1991 and in 1994 a doctorate degree from the University of California at Los Angeles in anthropology. She also served a post-doctorate fellowship with the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
A native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Delaney has worked in more than 30 countries. She speaks five languages and has lived for more than six months in Brazil, Timor-Leste, Tonga and South Korea.
Delaney has conducted numerous training sessions and in the areas of ethnography, gender studies and research. She has also received grants and fellowships, including two Fulbright Scholarships.
Delaney is married and has a nine-year-old son.
Her appointment is scheduled to begin in mid August.
Descendants of Fritz and Meta Fedderke Ehlermann of Delaware County established scholarships to benefit and support the development of Delaware County students. Students majoring in engineering are awarded the James L. Knak Engineering Memorial Scholarship. Students pursuing degrees in fields other than engineering are awarded the Ehlermann-Fedderke Descendants Foundation Scholarship. This year’s awards are as follows:
James L. Knak Memorial Scholarship: Joshua Funk (Clarkson University), Nicholas Kilmer (SUNY Oneonta), Timothy Maguire (SUNY Delhi), Connor Tucker (SUNY Delhi), Roger Newman (Hancock), Derek Stahl (Embry Riddle Aeronautical University), Jessica Voorhees (SUNY Polytechnic Institute), and Jared Webler (SUNY Binghamton).
Ehlermann-Fedderke Descendants Foundation Scholarship: Kacie Aitken (St. Bonaventure), Hayley Angus (Delaware Academy), Serena Bacon (Utica College), Rachel Blocker (Delaware Academy), Macayla Carron (SUNY Potsdam), Erin Garza (Roxbury), Olivia Harby (Boston College), Stella Mueller (Delaware Academy), Iona Parsons (Stamford), Allison Pierce (St. Bonaventure), Cassie Pierce (Charlotte Valley), Morgan Pierce, (St. Bonaventure), Lindsey McGowan (College of St. Rose), Jessica Roe (SUNY Delhi), Megan Shaver (Misericordia University), Kaileen Townsend (Ithaca College), Kayleigh Verspoor (Delaware Academy), Isaac Vesterfelt (Walton), and Emily Zukosky (Albany College of Pharmacy).
Cooperstown Central School seniors, Katelyn Amsden and Logan Kantor, have been selected to receive a Cooperstown Leadership Scholarship.
Amsden plans to attend Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, to study psychology. Kantor will attend Hobart Institute of Welding Technology in Troy, Ohio.
Traditionally, there would be a formal reception honoring the recipients but because of the coronavirus, there will not be one this year.
Created 10 years ago by Coopestown resident Rich McCaffery, past scholarships recipients include Sarah Dewey in 2011, Rachael Fort, 2012, Christopher Harloff and Kayla Haggerty, 2013, Ellen Vibbard, 2014, Christina Noto, 2015, Molly Mooney and Abby LeCates, 2016, Kristen Lansing, 2017, Chris Mateunas and Kelly Mooney, 2018, and Carson Guzy and Quincey Chase, 2019. Contact McCaffery at 547-5256 or richcooperstown@gmail.com for information and to contribute to the scholarships.
Three area students of the Leadership Education and Development program offered at SUNY Oneonta were recently recognized for meeting program requirements.
According to a media release, recognition in LEAD @Oneonta is based on three levels of advancement silver, gold and platinum.
Stephanie Carpenter of Norwich achieved gold level status while Madalyn Fiorillo of Cobleskill, Isabel Mendoza of New Berlin and Michelle Rossi of Oneonta, all reached silver level.
Students must meet programmatic and experiential leadership requirements, including completion of online courses, attendance at educational events and membership and leadership in one or more of SUNY Oneonta’s 100-plus student-run clubs and organizations.
Completion of a leadership level is recognized on campus as a credential that may be used when running for office or applying for Student Travel for Excellence Program funding. The program also provides students with a leadership record suitable for submission to potential employers.
Cazenovia College’s annual Leaders Celebration recognized the contributions that students made to enrich the Cazenovia College experience. Those honored were described as playing various roles and contributing in ways to creating a positive campus-life environment.
The following area students were among those presented with awards.
Keegan Winans of Afton received the Transformed Leaders Award.
Courtney Bateman of Edmeston and Emily Burr of Cooperstown each received the Leader Scholars Award.
Nicole Pollock of Sharon Springs received the Key to Success Award and Leader Scholars Award.
Brianna Miner of Sidney was presented with the Helping Hands Award as well as a Leader Scholars Award.
Stacey Benjamin of Morris received the Cazenovia Excellence in Leadership Award.
Linzy Closs of Downsville received the Caz “Can Do” Award.
Gloria Banks of Oneonta and Roger Kise of New Berlin both received the Impact Award.
