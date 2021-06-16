St. Baldrick’s of Norwich recently announced the appointment of Jamie Burchill of New Berlin as its new volunteer event organizer of the local charity head-shaving event to support childhood cancer research.
Long-time volunteer and shavee A. Wesley Jones has stepped down after 12 years with the organization, the last nine as event organizer.
According to a media release, Burchill is a seven-year volunteer with the organization. She started in 2015 as a “shavee,” raising more than $6,700, making her the largest individual fundraiser in the event’s history.
St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a nonprofit organization that raises funds to help find cures for children with cancers.
The local event is one of the top five annual fundraisers in Chenango County, raising more than $30,000 annually and more than $370,000 since the event started locally in 2005. Norwich remains one of the first 50 events started the year the St. Baldrick’s organization was incorporated.
Despite a global pandemic and having to host a virtual fundraiser, this year’s St. Baldrick’s event in Norwich reportedly raised a record-breaking $38,168.
Two area students were among three who were awarded prizes for Fenimore Art Museum’s Young at Art regional youth art contest during a ceremony held earlier in June at the museum.
The Grand Prize went to Mount Markham Central School senior Makenzie Sayers for her painting, Our Community.
The award for Best Representation of the Theme, which was Inspired by Community, went to Oneonta High School sophomore Sara Hendley for her digital painting, Community at Home.
