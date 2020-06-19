Cooperstown Central School senior Caitlin Baker is the 2020 recipient of the Cooperstown Rotary Foundation’s Catherine Black Scholarship.
According to a media release, she will be acknowledged at commencement on June 28, and will receive the $1,200 scholarship by mail. She will also be honored at a future meeting of the Rotary Club at The Otesaga.
The award was created in 2015 in memory of Black, a charter member and founder of the local Rotary Club’s charity. Black became the first female president of the Cooperstown club and went on to be one of the first female District Governors.
Baker was a College For Every Student mentor and member of the National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society. She also worked as a historic interpreter at The Farmers’ Museum. She will receive her cosmetology license through BOCES upon graduation.
Baker will attend SUNY Cobleskill this fall to major in early childhood education (birth to 5 years old). Her goal is to become a preschool teacher and eventually own her own daycare center or preschool and salon.
Past recipients of the scholarship include the first recipient in 2015, Bella Anania. Others include Sara Cook in 2016, Ethan Niles in 2017, Margaret Harmon in 2018 and Sam Bonderoff in 2019.
Charles W. England Memorial Fund scholarship awards sponsored by Local 443 of the American Federation of Musicians were presented this year to a Charlotte Valley Central School senior and two others from Norwich High School. All plan on furthering their studies in the musical arts.
Brandi Swisher of Charlotte Valley Central School in Davenport will enter Ithaca College’s exploratory program with a focus on vocal performance and musical theatre.
Norwich High’s Jake Buchman will attend Hartwick College in Oneonta for music therapy and the double bass and Antonia Mody has chosen to attend Ithaca College for theatre arts management and vocal performance.
The awards were for $500 each.
The scholarship honors the memory of England, a regional musician and Delaware Academy and Oneonta City School District music educator. He died in 2009.
Congratulatory notes to the recipients may be sent in care of Local 443 AFM, P.O. Box 48, Oneonta, NY 13820.
Five area Cazenovia College students were recognized recently with academic awards during a virtual banquet.
Michelle Primrose of Sidney received the Award for Excellence in Interior Design from the Division of Art and Design.
Gloria Banks of Oneonta received the Award for Excellence in Communication Studies from the Division of Humanities and Natural Sciences and the Maryrose Eannace Award for Theater.
Sheila Gorton of Warnerville received the Lionel I. Dannick Award in Human Services from the Division of Social and Behavioral Sciences.
Sydney Smith of Burlington Flats received the Sport Management Merit Award.
Deanna Garcia of Norwich received the Norma Weitman Social Work Award.
The 2020 Academic Awards Banquet is available to watch online at https://www.cazenovia.edu/2020-Academic-Awards.
Jenna Lutz of East Meredith, Tyeshia Stevens of West Oneonta, Nicole Dauchy of Leonardsville, Suzan Robson of Bovina Center, Jessica Watson of Hobart and Laura Meckel of Cooperstown were recently inducted into SUNY Delhi’s Chi Tau chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.
According to a media release, more than 60 students were recognized during a virtual induction hosted by the SUNY Delhi School of Nursing in May.
Membership is open to baccalaureate and graduate nursing students who demonstrate excellence in scholarship and to nurse leaders exhibiting exceptional achievements in nursing.
Bethany R. Davis of East Meredith and Madison S. Beckemeyer of Oneonta were recognized for academic excellence during an honors convocation at Arcadia University in Glenside, Pennsylvania
Usually held in March, the event was held online this year because of COVID-19. The ceremony recognized students who earned dean’s list or distinguished dean’s list for the spring and fall semesters, as well as departmental and university awards. More than 950 students were recognized for their academic achievements.
Four area students of the Leadership Education and Development program offered at SUNY Oneonta were recently recognized for meeting program requirements.
According to a media release, recognition in LEAD @Oneonta is based on levels of advancement that include silver, gold and platinum.
Stephanie Carpenter of Norwich achieved gold level status while Madalyn Fiorillo of Cobleskill, Isabel Mendoza of New Berlin and Michelle Rossi of Oneonta, all reached the silver level.
Students must meet programmatic and experiential leadership requirements, including completion of online courses, attendance at educational events and membership and leadership in one or more of SUNY Oneonta’s 100-plus student-run clubs and organizations.
Completion of a leadership level is recognized on campus as a credential that may be used when running for office or applying for Student Travel for Excellence Program funding. The program also provides students with a leadership record suitable for submission to potential employers.
Cazenovia College’s annual Leaders Celebration recognized the contributions that students made to enrich the Cazenovia College experience. Those honored were described as playing various roles and contributing in ways to creating a positive campus-life environment.
The following area students were among those presented with awards.
Keegan Winans of Afton received the Transformed Leaders Award.
Courtney Bateman of Edmeston and Emily Burr of Cooperstown each received the Leader Scholars Award.
Nicole Pollock of Sharon Springs received the Key to Success Award and Leader Scholars Award.
Brianna Miner of Sidney was presented with the Helping Hands Award as well as a Leader Scholars Award.
Stacey Benjamin of Morris received the Cazenovia Excellence in Leadership Award.
Linzy Closs of Downsville received the Caz “Can Do” Award.
Gloria Banks of Oneonta and Roger Kise of New Berlin both received the Impact Award.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/ycwva8fk for more information and a complete list of awards.
