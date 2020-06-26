Who's News: June 2728, 2020

Superintendent Leadership Awards were presented to the following Sidney Central School seniors in recognition of having demonstrated leadership qualities through participation in extracurricular organizations and maintaining high academic standings in high school. Kaitlyn Brown, Khadija Butt, Hannah Gray, Meghan Greco, Liam Matthews, Makayla Phillips, Lindsay Pierce and Glenn Rogers.
Sidney’s top 10 students in the Class of 2020 in terms of academic performance were also announced. They are Noah Artis, Molly Babcock, Kaitlyn Brown, Khadija Butt, Hannah Gray, Meghan Greco, Liam Matthews, Makayla Phillips, Lindsay Pierce and Daressa Stevens.
Pathfinder Village in Edmeston, a residential community and service provider for individuals with Down syndrome and other intellectual disabilities, recently recognized the milestones of eight of its employees with service awards and gifts.
Those honored include Direct Support Professional Jeanette Nutt, 20 years; Direct Support Professional Amanda Piech, 15 years; Classroom Aide Erica Smith, Senior Director of Education and Otsego Academy Program Coordinator, Maura Iorio and President and Chief Executive Officer Paul C. Landers, 10 years; Accounts Payable Assistant Lesley Woodward and Direct Support Professionals Nick Henderson and Alexis Brazee, five years.
The Chenango Health Network Board of Directors has a new executive director, officers and board members.
According to a media release, Kimberly A. Lorraine was selected to be executive director. Family Planning of South Central New York CEO Debra Marcus will serve as chair, Hospice and Palliative Care of Chenango County Executive Director Kendall Drexler will be vice chair and Chenango County Area Agency on Aging Director Brian Wessels will be secretary/treasurer. New on the board are Commerce Chenango President and CEO Kerri Green, Chenango County Department of Social Services Director of Services Elizabeth Beers and Chase Memorial Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Administrator/Executive Director Gabby Skillen.
Services provided by Chenango Health Network include health insurance enrollment, community health advocacy, cancer support, drug and tobacco free initiatives, mental health first aid training, chronic disease self-management and short and long term prescription assistance.
Janice Yuchin Kao has joined UHS Pediatrics in Norwich.
According to a media release, Kao is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and has been practicing in both solo and group practices in several areas of New York and Massachusetts since 1997.
Providers Kristina Hummer and Ma Khin Khin Win also work at the Norwich practice.
Most recently, Koa was employed at the Whitney Young Health Center in Albany. She received her degree in pediatric medicine from Boston University.
Jim Hull, of Grand Gorge, a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician, was named a Community Hero recently by an Albany television station.
According to a media release, since schools were closed in March, Hull has organized more than 25 birthday party parades for community children unable to celebrate as they normally would because of COVID-19 and its restrictions.
In addition to a parade and the playing of “Happy Birthday” in their honor, the birthday boys and girls received cards and gifts along with handmade wooden signs with their names on it.
Six days a week Hull also reports as an essential worker for the United States Postal Service.
Five area Cazenovia College students were recognized recently with academic awards during a virtual banquet.
Michelle Primrose of Sidney received the Award for Excellence in Interior Design from the Division of Art and Design.
Gloria Banks of Oneonta received the Award for Excellence in Communication Studies from the Division of Humanities and Natural Sciences and the Maryrose Eannace Award for Theater.
Sheila Gorton of Warnerville received the Lionel I. Dannick Award in Human Services from the Division of Social and Behavioral Sciences.
Sydney Smith of Burlington Flats received the Sport Management Merit Award.
Deanna Garcia of Norwich received the Norma Weitman Social Work Award.
Jenna Lutz of East Meredith, Tyeshia Stevens of West Oneonta, Nicole Dauchy of Leonardsville, Suzan Robson of Bovina Center, Jessica Watson of Hobart and Laura Meckel of Cooperstown were recently inducted into SUNY Delhi’s Chi Tau chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.
According to a media release, students were recognized during a virtual induction hosted by the SUNY Delhi School of Nursing in May.
Bethany R. Davis of East Meredith and Madison S. Beckemeyer of Oneonta were recognized for academic excellence during an honors convocation at Arcadia University in Glenside, Pennsylvania
The virtual ceremony recognized dean’s and distinguished dean’s list students for the spring and fall semesters, as well as departmental and university awards.
Four area students of the Leadership Education and Development program at SUNY Oneonta were recently recognized.
According to a media release, recognition in LEAD @Oneonta is based on levels of advancement that include silver, gold and platinum. Stephanie Carpenter of Norwich achieved gold level status while Madalyn Fiorillo of Cobleskill, Isabel Mendoza of New Berlin and Michelle Rossi of Oneonta, all reached the silver level.
Students must meet programmatic and experiential leadership requirements, including completion of online courses, attendance at educational events and membership and leadership in one or more of SUNY Oneonta’s 100-plus student-run clubs and organizations.
The program also provides students with a record suitable for submission to potential employers. Participants may also use it as a credential when running for student office.
Completion of a leadership level is recognized on campus as a credential that may be used when running for office or applying for Student Travel for Excellence Program funding.
Cazenovia College’s annual Leaders Celebration recognized the contributions that students made to enrich the Cazenovia College experience. Those honored were described as playing various roles and contributing in ways to creating a positive campus-life environment.
The following area students were among those presented with awards.
Keegan Winans of Afton received the Transformed Leaders Award.
Courtney Bateman of Edmeston and Emily Burr of Cooperstown each received the Leader Scholars Award.
Nicole Pollock of Sharon Springs received the Key to Success Award and Leader Scholars Award.
Brianna Miner of Sidney was presented with the Helping Hands Award as well as a Leader Scholars Award.
Stacey Benjamin of Morris received the Cazenovia Excellence in Leadership Award.
Linzy Closs of Downsville received the Caz “Can Do” Award.
Gloria Banks of Oneonta and Roger Kise of New Berlin both received the Impact Award.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/ycwva8fk for more information and a complete list of awards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.