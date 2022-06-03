Who's News: June 4, 2022

Natalie Thompson, a senior at Oneonta High School, was named the 2022 recipient of the Ricky J. Parisian Memorial Scholarship Foundation annual award.
According to a media release, Thompson, the 27th recipient of the scholarship, plans to attend college at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music in the fall with a focus on vocal performance. Her goal is to become a high school music teacher. She is described as thoughtful, intelligent, dedicated and determined to advocate for social justice issues.
Named in memory of slain State Police Investigator Ricky J. Parisian, the award offers financial assistance to a student through the completion of their initial college degree.
A nomination process begins with a committee of Oneonta High School faculty and staff who assemble a slate of candidates to be considered by the Foundation. The Foundation’s selection committee evaluates each nomination. Recipients need to exemplify qualities that Parisian embodied including integrity, honesty, loyalty, trustworthiness, kindness and caring.
Established in 1995, the Ricky J. Parisian Memorial Scholarship Foundation has been supporting Oneonta High School graduates and the local community for nearly three decades.
Visit www.parisianfoundation.com for more information.
Sidney Federal Credit Union recently awarded $10,000 in scholarships to 10 area high school seniors.
They are Kayla Houck of Downsville, Hannah Sulas of Schenevus, Christina Ritter of Walton, Autumn Madugno of Bainbridge-Guilford, Sariah Vesterfelt of Walton, Zoe Gifford of Deposit, Anna Dewey of Sidney, Madison Felter of Hancock, and Sebastian Quarella and Skyler Nowalk, both of Greene.
Houck, Sulas and Ritter also received scholarships from the New York Credit Union Association
Jaelyn Jaquay of Cherry Valley was inducted into Psi Chi, the International Honor Society in Psychology, at Baldwin Wallace University in the spring semester.
Jaquay, a graduate of Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School majoring in communication sciences and disorders and psychology, shared the honor with 11 other students.
Society membership is extended to psychology majors and minors with second semester sophomore status who have completed at least nine semester hours of psychology courses, have a minimum 3.4 grade-point average overall and have a minimum 3.0 grade-point average in psychology courses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.