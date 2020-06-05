Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Pamela Gilbert has joined the medical team at Chenango Memorial Hospital’s Family Health Center at 38A Classic St. in Sherburne.
According to a media release, Gilbert received her Master in Nursing degree from Walden University in Baltimore and her Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Duquesne University in Pittsburg.
The appointment was announced by UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital’s Vice President of Service Coordination and Development Chris Kisacky.
Three SUNY Cobleskill faculty and staff members have received the 2019–20 Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence.
Anne Rogan received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Faculty Service, Susan Brodie was honored with the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Classified Service and the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service was presented to Wendi Richards.
According to a media release, the awards, conferred by SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson, are system-level honors recognizing consistently superior professional achievement and encouraging the ongoing pursuit of excellence. The awards underscore SUNY’s commitment to sustaining intellectual vibrancy, advancing the boundaries of knowledge, providing the highest quality of instruction, and serving the public good.
Rogan is a registered dietitian and has authored and directed grants for the college. She is a advocate of sustainability and the college’s conservation efforts. She has a bachelor’s degree in nutrition, master’s degree in food science and completed her doctorate at Union College’s Graduate Management Program. Her time at the college spans 19 years.
As administrative assistant 2 in the School of Business and Liberal Arts and Sciences office, Brodie works with four academic departments and the school Dean.
Students tend to view her as a leader, mentor and resource for any number of issues. She has been at the college for 20 years.
Associate Director of AccessABILITY and Transition, Richards works with students with learning, physical and emotional disabilities to ensure that their learning is barrier-free. For 8½ years, she has worked closely with students to help acclimate them to the campus and community, make social connections and develop skills needed for college success.
Richards provides outreach, education and support to help faculty understand and meet the needs of her students.
She is a member of the Southern Tier Consortium of Accessibility Resource Professionals, NY College Learning Skills Association, NYS Disability Services Council and the Association for Higher Education and Disability.
Christopher Graham was recently appointed regional vice president of finance for A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta and O’Connor Hospital in Delhi, according to a media release from Bassett Healthcare Network’s Corporate Chief Financial Officer Paul Swinko.
Previously, Graham served as chief financial officer at Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. He also held finance positions at Bassett Medical Center from 1992 to 2014.
As a finance executive with more than 25 years of health care experience, Graham deals with critical access hospital management, reimbursement, budgeting, information system implementations and health care operational finance.
Fox Hospital President Jeff Joyner recently announced the appointment of Caitlin Ogden as regional donor relations manager.
According to a media release, she will focus on maximizing fund development for the Fox Hospital Foundation and broadening philanthropic efforts for the southern region of Bassett Healthcare Network, including O’Connor Hospital in Delhi.
Ogden was formerly employed by the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown as grants and development specialist. She is also a contributing writer for The Daily Star.
SUNY Oneonta’s production of “The Wolves” was recognized by The National Awards Committee of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival for distinguished production of a play and outstanding ensemble.
According to a media release, Assistant Professor Kiara Pipino earned outstanding director of a play.
SUNY Oneonta’s production was first presented by the Theatre Department and Mask and Hammer Theatre Club on campus last October. It was then performed at the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Regional Festival at the end of January in Hyannis, Massachusetts.
Emily Walling of Morris was one of the actors in the play and Cappagnia-Lynne Chase of Oneonta served as assistant stage manager.
Cody Mattice, a senior at South Kortright Central School and Jordan Wamsley, a senior at Charlotte Valley Central School are this year’s recipients of the Catskill Ladies Association to Support and Inspire Bridge Run Scholarship.
They will each receive a check for $1,000. Their club or charity will also receive $1,000.
Applicants must explain why their chosen club/charity is important to them and why they feel CLASI should support the organization.
Mattice chose the Environmental Club at SKCS and Leaders for Environmental Awareness and Protection. Wamsley chose the Davenport Food Bank operated by the West Davenport Free Baptist Church.
Cazenovia College’s annual Leaders Celebration recognized the contributions that students made to enrich the Cazenovia College experience. Those honored were described as playing various roles and contributing in ways to creating a positive campus-life environment.
The following area students were among those presented with awards.
Keegan Winans of Afton received the Transformed Leaders Award.
Courtney Bateman of Edmeston and Emily Burr of Cooperstown each received the Leader Scholars Award.
Nicole Pollock of Sharon Springs received the Key to Success Award and Leader Scholars Award.
Brianna Miner of Sidney was presented with the Helping Hands Award as well as a Leader Scholars Award.
Stacey Benjamin of Morris received the Cazenovia Excellence in Leadership Award.
Linzy Closs of Downsville received the Caz “Can Do” Award.
Gloria Banks of Oneonta and Roger Kise of New Berlin both received the Impact Award.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/ycwva8fk for more information and a complete list of awards.
