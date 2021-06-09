Cooperstown Central School senior Lucian Lytel was chosen to be the sixth recipient of the Julia Alexandra Levandowski-Klix Memorial Award. He joins previous recipients Elizabeth Olmstead, Maria Noto, Mary Iversen Nicole Lionetti and Ellie Pink
Levandowski-Klix, a 2011 CCS graduate, was 21 when she was killed by a drunk driver in a 2015 car accident in the town of Otsego.
The scholarship award in her memory was established in 2016 by her father, Kevin D. Klix.
According to a media release, recipients must be a selected senior who applies and has maintained a grade-point average of 85% or higher and plans to attend a four-year college, university or conservatory to pursue a course of study in the field of music, theater or journalism. The recipient must also exhibit financial need, motivation, moral character, citizenship and have participated in school and/or community activities.
Lytel plans to attend the Sunderman Conservatory of Music at Gettysburg College for viola.
Bryan Sheldon of Sherburne is one of the 22 Cazenovia College freshmen that are the newest inductees in the college’s chapter of Alpha Lamba Delta, the national honor society that recognizes high academic achievement in the first year of college studies.
Students must earn a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 in the first semester or in their first year as a full-time student to be eligible for membership.
The following individuals were elected leaders of the Springfield Historical Society last month. President Fred Culbert, Vice President Maureen Culbert, Secretary Suzanne Goodrich, Treasurer Mary Ellen Calta and Trustees Nancy Einreinhofer and Jane Prior. Prior also serves as town historian.
