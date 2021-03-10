Recently retired Greater Oneonta Historical Society Executive Director Bob Brzozowski was elected chair of the Friends of the Oneonta Theatre at the group’s annual meeting.
Other officers elected include Dean of the School of Liberal Arts at SUNY Oneonta Elizabeth Dunn who will be secretary and Center for Agricultural Development & Entrepreneurship Manager of Finance & Administration Wendy Hunt who will serve as treasurer.
According to a media release, FOTOT is working to purchase the historic theatre building at 47 Chestnut St. and resume using it as a performance venue.
