David Diaz has been named interim executive director of Otsego Land Trust. OLT works to protect healthy lands and clean waters. Its office is at 101 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, Diaz joined OLT in 2017 with more than 20 years of land acquisition and management experience. As OLT’s director of land protection, he fostered relationships with landowners, nonprofits, elected officials and government agencies. While managing land protection projects, Diaz also led OLT’s reaccreditation efforts and played a role in educational projects.
Diaz will now be in charge of day-to-day operations.
