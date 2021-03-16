Isabel Mendoza of New Berlin and Oneonta residents Amethyst Gardner and Evelynn Ritter were among the SUNY Oneonta students who met online with alumni Heidi Schulman-Cohen, ‘81, and Carol Silverman, ‘83, on March 8, for the college’s Goodrich to Broadway creative alumni networking event.
According to a media release, Shulman-Cohen has been working on costumes and wardrobe in the film and television industry for more than 30 years. Her resume includes such features as “Sleepless In Seattle,” “Hand That Rocks The Cradle,” “Angel Heart,” “Big Daddy,” “Captain Ron,” and “The Professional.” She has also been a part of such blockbusters as “As Good As It Gets,” “Independence Day,” “Godzilla,” and “Quiz Show.” Her television work includes serving as wardrobe supervisor on the longest-running show in broadcast history, “Guiding Light.”
Silverman is an Emmy award-winning set decorator for film and television. Her work can be seen on Saturday Night Live, in the HBO series Boardwalk Empire, and in the feature film Rough Night, among others.
The events provide students with an opportunity to jumpstart their careers by beginning to build professional networks.
