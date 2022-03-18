Middle and high school students for March have been announced at Milford Central School.
They are sixth grader Evelyn Rhodes who was nominated by her teacher Caitlyn Book-Wightman and high school junior Laney Price who was nominated by her teacher Amy Roseboom.
Liz Callahan, who has served as executive director at Hanford Mills Museum in East Meredith for almost 21 years, will leave there in April for a new opportunity.
Callahan is a “true leader who clearly and transparently communicates with staff, trustees, funders and the community,” Hanford Mills Museum Board President Glenda Roberts said in a media release. Roberts added that staff, trustees and museum partners have all expressed how much they will miss Callahan’s guidance and leadership.
The release goes on to state that it will be the job of Callahan’s replacement to build on what Callhan and her team have accomplished as the preservation, conservation and protection of Hanford Mills Museum continues.
Willow Tompkins of Worcester, a student at Elmira College, was recently inducted into membership in the Eta Sigma Chapter of the National Biological Honor Society TriBeta.
Rich McCaffery, a longtime resident of Cooperstown, was recently presented with a Certificate of National Recognition as a Civic Volunteer after his nomination was submitted to the Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award program by the Village of Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the program received more than 700 nominations from communities in 47 states and 100 were selected.
In presenting the recognition to McCaffery, Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh noted in the release that “Nominating him for the award was an easy choice as there is no one more deserving.”
A community volunteer for decades, the application completed by Deputy Mayor Cindy Falk listed McCaffery’s more recent contributions to the village including keeping Main Street clean and promoting emergency response by seeing to it that fire hydrants are shoveled out all winter and reducing the risk of flooding by coordinating the maintenance of storm drains throughout the village. For many years McCaffery organized an annual village-wide yard sale day and made the winter months more tolerable through his leadership on the Cooperstown Winter Carnival committee.
As further stated in the release, STAVCA recognizes that civic volunteerism is the life blood of small town and rural America. The award program was created to recognize and support “hometown heroes.”
McCaffery was named an Unsung Hero by The Daily Star in 2012.
Laura Walker of Roxbury was recently inducted into the Elmira College chapter of Phi Alpha Theta National History Honor Society.
According to a media release, a professional society, Phi Alpha Theta was founded in 1921.
