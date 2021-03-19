Elizabeth Ayer of Oneonta was recently named an outstanding employee by the Hartwick College Alumni Association and is one of five recipients of its 2020-21 Alumni Award. The honor salutes graduates and faculty or staff for service above and beyond to the college and Hartwick community.
According to a media release, faculty member Ayer began teaching in the art curriculum at Hartwick in 1992. She served as department chair from 2001 to 2004, co-chair from 2007 to 2012, and was coordinator of the Individual Studies Program for many years. She guided numerous January term abroad programs and was named the 2006 recipient of the Margaret Bunn Award and a faculty award recipient for Women’s History Month in 2015.
The other award recipients include Claire Schaper ‘58 of Stony Point, Anna Musser ‘07 of Somerville, Massachusetts, Elizabeth Emmons ‘06 of Quincy, Massachusetts and Dorothy Lewis ‘65 of Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Visit www.youtu.be/6vMtywx4364 to learn more about the winners who will be celebrated this fall during True Blue Weekend.
