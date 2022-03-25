Kaylee Griffin of Norwich was recently inducted into membership by the Pi of New York chapter of Phi Beta Kappa at Elmira College, where she is a senior.
Catherine Fischer of Springfield Center was recently awarded a competitive fellowship in the aerospace industry, a first for a student from a Virginia university.
According to a media release, the competition involved more than 1,000 applicants and 51 fellowships were awarded.
Fisher, a mechanical engineering technology program major, is scheduled to graduate from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, in December. She will spend 12 weeks as a strategic operations intern at Ball Aerospace in Washington, D.C., as a Brooke Owens Fellow.
Named after space industry pioneer and pilot Dawn Brooke Owens (1980-2016), the fellowship provides paid internships and executive mentorships for undergraduate females and gender minorities in aerospace disciplines.
With a master’s degree in teaching and experience in the field, Fischer decided to go back to school as a distance-learning student because, as she said in the release, she was drawn to ODU’s academic rankings, research projects taken on by departmental professors and accessibility for distance-learning students.
Angelina Nitto of Mount Vision, a family medicine resident physician at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica, has, according to a media release, been included in the biographical dictionary Marquis Who’s Who for success in the medical field.
The Morris Central School Class of 2011 salutatorian went on to graduate cum laude from Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, where she studied for three years.
She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, American College of Physicians and American Academy of Pediatrics.
Nitto treats her patients at a residency-run clinic and is also qualified to deliver babies at one of the local hospitals.
Nitto received recognitions from the Gold Humanism Honor Society and chief executive officer at St. Elizabeth’s because of a patient’s positive feedback.
As further stated in the release, Dr. Nitto attributes her success to the support of her family, especially her parents John and Louise Nitto.
Her future plans include staying in the Utica area after completing residency training next year where she will practice in the outpatient setting and continue to deliver babies. Ultimately, Nitto plans on establishing a clinic for the Down Syndrome population in New York.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.